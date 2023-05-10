Will Shinde resign after SC verdict? Fadnavis replies

Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra and the next elections will be contested under his leadership, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

His comments came as political circles in the state are on the edge a day ahead of the verdict of the Supreme Court on petitions pertaining to the 2022 Shiv Sena-centric political crisis, caused by Shinde's revolt against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Queried on whether Shinde will step down from his post in the event of an adverse ruling regarding the disqualification of 16 MLAs of his camp, Fadnavis said this discussion has no meaning.

"I am sorry to use the word but it is an arena of idiots. I am telling you that Eknath Shinde will remain the chief minister and we will contest the next elections under his leadership.

“Why would Shinde submit his resignation? There is no need to indulge in any kind of speculation. What mistakes he had made?” Fadnavis asked.

Meanwhile, Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi said the verdict will determine if democracy "exists" in the country and judiciary "functions" independently.

On the other side, Shiv Sena spokesperson and party MLA Sanjay Shirsat asserted that there is no nervousness in their camp as they had factored in all aspects before revolting (last year).

“We have seen the results the Election Commission gave us the party name and symbol and we won the first stage,” Shirsat said.

The judgment Supreme Court will give its judgment on Thursday which will decide the fate of the Sena-BJP government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is one of the 16 MLAs whose disqualification plea is before the top court.

Last June, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the undivided Shiv Sena leadership resulting in the party's split and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which also comprised the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. Shinde later tied up with the BJP to return as the CM.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said he hoped that his party will get justice, asserting that he has faith in the judiciary.

His party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that the impending verdict will determine the future of the country.

"The Supreme Court judgment will decide whether there is democracy in the country, whether legislatures are functioning as per the Constitution, the judiciary is functioning independently. We are hopeful that we will get justice. I am confident that the Supreme Court of the country is independent," Raut told reporters.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the judgment will be crucial for Indian democracy and the Constitution. He hoped that the judgment would strengthen the Constitution.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will on Thursday deliver the verdict on cross-petitions related to last year's Maharashtra political crisis.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan said whichever way the decision goes, it should be impartial.

“This is our expectation. Be it the speaker or deputy speaker, he does not belong to any party, but he is the custodian of the House. If the Supreme Court or the speaker takes the decision, it has to be an impartial one,” he said.