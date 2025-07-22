What Dhankar Said In The Rajya Sabha On Monday

'Dialogue and discussion, not conflict, are the way forward.'

Hours before posting his resignation on X, these are some of the remarks Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar made in the House on Monday:

"Hon'ble members, I need to inform you that I have received notice of motion...to constitute a statutory committee for removal of Justice Yashwant Varma...This has been received by me today. It is signed by more than 50 members of the Council of States, and thus it meets the numerical requirement of signing by Members of Parliament for setting in motion a process for removal of a high court judge.

"I direct the secretary general to find out whether a similar motion has been moved in the House of People, the Lok Sabha, and this is being done for the purpose that under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 the procedure is different, if a motion is presented in one House or if the motion is presented on the same day in both the houses.

"If the motion is presented in the two houses on different dates, then the motion which is presented in the House first, that alone is taken into consideration and the second motion gets non-jurisdictional.

"But if the motion is presented in both the Houses on the same day, then the provisions are different. If the motion is presented only in one House, then the presiding officer of that House has the competence to consider the motion and either admit or reject it.

"But if a motion is presented on the same day in both the houses, then the provisions are different.

"Then the right of the Speaker or the Chairman to admit or reject the motion is not there. Then the motions become property of the House. I would invite your attention in that behalf to Section 3(2) of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

"If the motion is admitted, the Speaker, or as the case may be, Chairman, shall keep the motion pending and constitute as soon as may be for the purpose of making an investigation into the grounds on which the removal of a judge is prayed for, a committee consisting of three members of whom one shall be chosen from among the chief justice and other judges of the Supreme Court, one shall be chosen from among the chief justices of the high courts, and one shall be a person who is in the opinion of the Speaker or, as the case may be, Chairman a distinguished jurist...

"Coming to a motion that has been presented in both the Houses on the same day, it says, provided that where notice of a motion referred to in subsection 1 are given on the same day in both the Houses of Parliament, then no committee shall be constituted unless the motion has been admitted in both the Houses, and where such motion has been admitted in both Houses, the committee shall be constituted jointly by the Speaker and the Chairman.

"Since the provisions are different, I have directed the secretary-general to update whether such a motion has also been moved in the House of the People...the Secretary-General will take necessary steps in this direction."

Earlier in the morning, soon after the start of the Monsoon Session, the chairman had made the following remarks:

"A thriving democracy cannot sustain constant acrimony. Political tension must be reduced, as confrontation is not the essence of politics. While political parties may pursue the same goals through different approaches, no one in India opposes the nation's interests.

"I urge all political parties to foster bonhomie and mutual respect, avoiding unbecoming language or personal attacks against leaders on television or elsewhere. Such behaviour contradicts our civilisational essence.

"Dialogue and discussion, not conflict, are the way forward. Internal fighting strengthens our enemies and provides material to divide us.

"India's historical strength lies in discourse, dialogue, and deliberation, which should guide our Parliament.

"I urge all political parties, ruling and Opposition, to engage in constructive politics for Bharat's greater progress. With your cooperation and active participation, I am confident that this Monsoon Session will be productive and meaningful."