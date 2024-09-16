What Biden, Harris said after 2nd assassination attempt on Trump

United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris expressed relief that former US President Donald Trump was unharmed in a second assasination attempt and asserted that there is no place for political violence or any violence in the country.

IMAGE: United States President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald J Trump at a ceremony marking the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Biden commended the Secret Service for their 'vigilance' and keeping the former president 'safe'.

He further said that one suspect has been held in custody and an active investigation is underway.

"I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe," Biden said in on X.

He further said that he has directed his team to ensure that the Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure to ensure Trump's continued safety.

"I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President's continued safety," Biden added.

Kamala Harris said she is 'glad' that former US President Donald Trump is safe.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe," the US Vice President wrote on X.



"Violence has no place in America," she added.

According to media reports, a Secret Service agent 'engaged' with the individual after spotting a rifle barrel. According to an official, the individual, who was subsequently placed under arrest, was 300-500 yards away from Trump, according to CNN.

The man who authorities say pointed a rifle with a scope into Trump's golf club and was arrested is Ryan Wesley Routh, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Soon after the gunshots were heard at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was golfing, the FBI said that it is "investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump".

In a message to his supporters, Trump said he is safe. "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!"

This is the second assassination attempt on Trump during this presidential campaign.

On July 13, Trump was shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear.