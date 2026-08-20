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What Are Our Leaders Up To?

By REDIFF NEWS August 20, 2026 14:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of our leaders at work on Wednesday: From photography and policy meetings to honours for veterans and high-level consultations.

 

Chandrababu Naidu behind the camera

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu looks through a camera lens on the occasion of World Photography Day. Photograph: @ncbn X/ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Leaders balanced public outreach, administrative meetings and ceremonial engagements across multiple states on Wednesday.
  • High-level discussions focused on health, education and inter-state coordination ahead of the Southern Zonal Council meeting.
  • The army chief honoured veterans in Pokhara, while Chandrababu Naidu marked World Photography Day with photographers.

Naidu Marks Photography Day

Naidu tries photography

IMAGE: Chandrababu Naidu tries his hand at photography during an interaction with media photographers. Photograph: @ncbn X/ANI Photo

 

Kangana Ranaut meets Devendra Fadnavis

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut calls on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha in Mumbai. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

 

Army chief felicitates veteran

IMAGE: Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth felicitates an Indian Army veteran with the Yoddha Seva Samman in Pokhara, Nepal. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

 

Nadda meets Health Secretary

IMAGE: Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava calls on Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who underwent an angioplasty procedure at AIIMS earlier this week, and wished him a swift recovery. Photograph: Ministry of Health X/ANI Photo

 

Pralhad Joshi meets IIT Madras director

IMAGE: IIT Madras Director Veezhinathan Kamakoti calls on Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi. Photograph: @JoshiPralhad X/ANI Photo

 

Amit Shah meets Tamil Nadu CM

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai ahead of the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, here and below. Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

 

Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu CM together

Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

Chandrababu NaiduWorld Photography DayPokharaIndian ArmySouthern Zonal Council

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