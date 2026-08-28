Home  » News » What Angry Nature Can Do To A Country

What Angry Nature Can Do To A Country

By REDIFF NEWS August 28, 2026 09:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

The flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district have left a trail of destruction, damaging homes, roads and infrastructure and disrupting lives.

The devastation underscores the scale of the disaster as rescue and relief efforts continue in the flood-hit region.

Nepal Flash Floods

IMAGE: People walk through knee-deep mud in a residential area, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

IMAGE: Houses submerged in mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

IMAGE: Residents try to remove sludge from their houses. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

IMAGE: Residential areas devastated by mud-laden floodwaters, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

Photograph: Nepal's TV Today/ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

Photograph: Nepal's TV Today/ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

Photograph: Nepal's TV Today/ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

Photograph: Nepal's TV Today/ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

IMAGE: A damaged house. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

IMAGE: Houses devastated by mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

IMAGE: Houses devastated in Devighat by mud-laden floodwaters, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

IMAGE: Damaged roads and vehicles by mud-laden floodwaters in Devighat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

IMAGE: A damaged structure in Devighat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

IMAGE: A drone view of the devastation in Devighat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flash Floods

IMAGE: Security forces and disaster management teams retrieve bodies from the Battar Bazar area. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

More News Coverage

Flash Floods Leave NepalNuwakotDevighatBattar BazarNepal Floods

More From Rediff

'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'

'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'
Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?
Government Coaching Plan May Pressure Coaching Centres

Government Coaching Plan May Pressure Coaching Centres

Related Stories

Nepal's Devastating Flood Aftermath

Nepal's Devastating Flood Aftermath

Web Stories

For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes

For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes
Raksha Bandhan Around India

Raksha Bandhan Around India
5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts

5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts