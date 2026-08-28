What Angry Nature Can Do To A Country

The flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district have left a trail of destruction, damaging homes, roads and infrastructure and disrupting lives.

The devastation underscores the scale of the disaster as rescue and relief efforts continue in the flood-hit region.

IMAGE: People walk through knee-deep mud in a residential area, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Houses submerged in mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Residents try to remove sludge from their houses. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Residential areas devastated by mud-laden floodwaters, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: Nepal's TV Today/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: Nepal's TV Today/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: Nepal's TV Today/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: Nepal's TV Today/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A damaged house. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Houses devastated by mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Houses devastated in Devighat by mud-laden floodwaters, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Damaged roads and vehicles by mud-laden floodwaters in Devighat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A damaged structure in Devighat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A drone view of the devastation in Devighat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Security forces and disaster management teams retrieve bodies from the Battar Bazar area. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff