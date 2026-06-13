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Home  » News » Pre-Dawn Police Raid On Abhishek Banerjee's Residence Triggers Political Storm

Pre-Dawn Police Raid On Abhishek Banerjee's Residence Triggers Political Storm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 13, 2026 08:57 IST

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A dramatic pre-dawn police raid on TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's Kalighat residence in Kolkata has ignited a political storm in West Bengal, intensifying the legal challenges faced by the prominent leader.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Police conducted a pre-dawn raid on TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's Kalighat residence in Kolkata.
  • The operation was reportedly connected to a case filed in Paschim Medinipur district.
  • TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, alleged that police broke locks to gain entry to the premises.
  • Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to Abhishek's residence following news of the raid.
  • This incident follows recent questioning by CID and multiple summons issued to Abhishek Banerjee, highlighting an escalating political and legal battle.

In a dramatic pre-dawn operation that triggered a political storm in West Bengal, a large contingent of police, accompanied by central forces, raided the Kalighat residence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday in connection with a case filed in a police station in Paschim Medinipur district, a senior officer said.

The development came barely two days after the West Bengal CID questioned Banerjee in connection with the alleged forged-signature case linked to the state assembly and amid a series of fresh summons issued to him by multiple investigating agencies.

 

Police Action And Political Fallout

According to local sources, police teams, including officers from Paschim Medinipur's Salboni Police Station and Kolkata Police, arrived outside Banerjee's Patuapara residence shortly after 3 am. Central force personnel took positions outside the premises while police officers attempted to enter the house.

The TMC alleged that the police teams broke open the lock and entered Banerjee's premises. The sudden police action prompted former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to rush to Abhishek's residence after being informed about the developments.

The operation continued for more than four hours, with police personnel remaining inside the premises in the morning. Several officers were seen coming out of the Banerjee's residence this morning and holding discussions outside before re-entering the house.

Speaking to reporters after coming out of the residence, Banerjee alleged that the police had broken open a lock and searched the entire house. "They broke open the lock, entered the house and searched every room," he claimed.

Officials, however, did not immediately clarify the specific case in connection with which the operation was carried out. The development comes against the backdrop of an intensifying legal and political battle involving Banerjee.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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