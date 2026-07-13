Bengal govt can now detain suspects without trial, raze rioters' properties

West Bengal has implemented two controversial new laws, the Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act and the Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Act, granting authorities extensive powers to combat organised crime and violent protests, sparking debate over civil liberties.

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Key Points West Bengal has implemented two new laws: the Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act and the Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Act.

The 'anti-goonda law' allows district magistrates and police commissioners to order preventive detention for up to 12 months and broadens the definition of 'goonda' to include organised crime syndicates and repeat offenders.

The Public Order (Amendment) Act enables the government to attach and auction properties of accused persons to recover damages caused during riots or violent protests.

The legislations grant extensive powers, including externment orders and making all offences cognisable and non-bailable, allowing searches and arrests without warrants.

While the Chief Minister defends the laws as necessary to curb violence, the Opposition criticises them as draconian and prone to misuse against political opponents.

West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party government on Monday brought into force two controversial legislations aimed at reining in organised crime and violent protests, giving authorities the power to detain suspects without trial and recover damage from rioters by attaching their properties.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, also referred to as 'anti-goonda law', and the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Act, 2026 became operational on Monday after being passed by the state assembly on June 29.

Key Provisions Of The Anti-Goonda Law

The 'anti-goonda law' empowers the district magistrates and police commissioners to order preventive detention of persons for up to 12 months if they are considered likely to indulge in anti-social activities, officials said.

The detention order has to be approved by the state government within 15 days and reviewed by an advisory board headed by a serving or retired high court judge within three weeks.

The legislation also broadens the definition of a 'goonda' to include not only habitual violent offenders but also persons allegedly involved in organised crime syndicates, financiers or facilitators of such activities, repeat offenders under the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the NDPS Act, and those considered generally dangerous to society, they said.

Broadened Scope And Enforcement Powers

The 'anti-goonda law' significantly expands the scope of "anti-social activities", covering actions that create fear or panic, threaten public order, obstruct lawful trade or business, involve illegal occupation of property, or result in large-scale damage to public or private property, the officials said.

Economic and environmental offences, including illegal mining, unauthorised sand extraction and forest and wildlife crimes, have also been brought within its ambit.

Under the new framework, district magistrates and police commissioners can also issue externment orders, barring suspected offenders from entering specified areas for up to a year. All offences under the Act are cognisable and non-bailable, enabling police to conduct searches, seizures and arrests without warrants, the officials said.

The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Act, 2026 allows the government to attach and auction off the properties of accused persons to recover losses caused to public or private property during riots or violent protests.

Controversy And Political Reactions

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had defended the legislations while piloting them in the assembly, saying the state needed stringent legal provisions to curb political violence, organised syndicates and vandalism, while asserting that existing laws lacked adequate deterrence.

The legislations drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, particularly the Trinamool Congress, which termed them draconian and alleged that the provisions could be misused against political opponents and dissenters.

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the implementation and said these new laws will help the police take better action to prevent disturbances and hooliganism.