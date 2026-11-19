The West Bengal CID has made a significant arrest in an alleged multi-crore corruption case, apprehending a retired head clerk from Taki Municipality amidst ongoing investigations into financial irregularities across district civic bodies.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points West Bengal CID arrested Prabir Chatterjee, a retired head clerk of Taki Municipality, on Thursday.

The arrest is linked to an alleged multi-crore corruption case involving financial irregularities.

CID had recently raided the municipality office, questioning officials and collecting documents for nearly 10 hours.

This arrest is part of a wider CID investigation into alleged financial irregularities across several civic bodies in the North 24 Parganas district.

The West Bengal CID on Thursday arrested a retired head clerk of Taki Municipality in North 24 Parganas district in connection with an alleged multi-crore corruption case, officials said.

The accused, Prabir Chatterjee, was arrested from his residence, they said.

A few days ago, the CID raided the municipality's office and questioned its chairman, Somenath Mukherjee, and other employees for nearly 10 hours. The agency also collected several documents, following which the arrest was made, they added.

The arrest is part of the CID's investigation into alleged financial irregularities in several civic bodies in the district, officials said.