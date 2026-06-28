West Asia on edge as US hits Iran again; Tehran vows fierce revenge

The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil, a statement by CENTCOM said.

IMAGE: US Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku, June 27, 2026.. Photograph: Courtesy CENTCOM on X

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, on Saturday (local time), at the commander in chief, US President Donald Trump's direction.

Key Points CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Saturday in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping.

US military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue. US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.

After Saturday's US strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. (local time).

The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil, a statement by CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Saturday in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping.

US military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue. US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready, the statement added.

'Prepare for endless night': Iran warns of retaliation

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, Ibrahim alFiqar said in a series of posts on X, "You targeted sovereignty, so expect a practical response that will change the equations. You miscalculated, and our patience has run out... so prepare for a long, endless night. You have crossed all lines, and our decision is not just talk; the coming hours will speak for our strength."

This comes after Bahrain on Saturday accused Iran of launching several drones into its territory, saying the attack violated its sovereignty and threatened efforts to preserve peace in the region.

The reported drone strike took place just hours after the United States and Iran traded military strikes for the first time since the implementation of a ceasefire meant to conclude the recent hostilities in West Asia.

US targeted Iran's missile, drone storage: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said America struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites in tit-for-tat action for violating the ceasefire.

Trump threatened to wipe Iran out of existence if the violations continued.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist! President DJT."

Bahrain condemns attack

In an official statement, Bahrain's foreign ministry strongly condemned what it described as an attack by "several Iranian drones" early on Saturday morning.

The ministry stated that the incident represented a "flagrant violation" of Bahrain's sovereignty, while accusing Tehran of undermining ongoing efforts to maintain regional stability.