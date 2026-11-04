West Asia conflict claims 23 Indians, Black Sea attacks 5: MEA

Jaiswal shared the figures on Indian casualties in the two regions, highlighting the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo/Reuters/File image

India has lost 23 nationals in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, including 15 Indian seafarers, while five Indian nationals have been killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region and two others remain missing, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

Key Points Jaiswal shared the figures on Indian casualties in the two regions, highlighting the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

>Responding to a question about the number of Indian nationals killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, the MEA spokesperson confirmed that five Indians had lost their lives.

Jaiswal assured the timely repatriation of the 13 Indian nationals who were rescued from the Indian-flagged MSV AL JUSUFI near Limah, Oman.

Addressing queries during the MEA's bi-weekly press briefing, Jaiswal shared the figures on Indian casualties in the two regions, highlighting the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

"We have lost 23 Indian nationals in the conflict in West Asia, out of which 15 were Indian seafarers," Jaiswal said.

Responding to a question about the number of Indian nationals killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, the MEA spokesperson confirmed that five Indians had lost their lives, while two others continued to remain missing.

"There was also a question earlier about how many Indian nationals have been lost in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region. There, we have lost five Indian nationals, and 2 continue to be missing," he added.

His remarks come as India on Tuesday also reiterated its call for "dialogue and diplomacy" amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia to restore peace and the safety of maritime navigation after an Indian seafarer was killed when a commercial vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman.

Jaiswal assured the timely repatriation of the 13 Indian nationals who were rescued from the Indian-flagged MSV AL JUSUFI near Limah, Oman.

The deceased seafarer was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat.

Expressing gratitude towards the Omani authorities for their swift action following the incident, Jaiswal called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution in West Asia.

"On that ship, we had 14 Indian crew members. Of them, tragically, unfortunately, one of them has died. We are now in the process of ensuring that the 13 Indian nationals who are there are repatriated back to India. We also are working when we can have the mortal remains of the Indian national to be transported back to India. I must say that we thank the Omani authorities for their swift action," he said.

"We once again call upon parties to take dialogue and diplomacy forward so that there can be an early return of peace to the region, and that freedom of navigation through international waters and waterways must be restored and must be guaranteed," he added.

The statement came after Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, earlier in the day, confirmed the death of an Indian seafarer following the attack on the vessel carrying 14 Indian crew members near the Omani coast.

The incident comes amid repeated reports of attacks involving commercial vessels and seafarers in the Persian Gulf and the wider West Asian region amid the ongoing conflict.