Rediff.com  » News » We're still threatened, police 'supported' attackers: Dhaka Iskcon temple

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 19, 2022 20:40 IST
Noting that goons were still threatening them and they were still scared though 'a little security has been provided', Rasmani Keshavdas, an eyewitness to the attack on ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Dhaka, has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

IMAGE: The damaged ISKON temple structure during the mob attack in Dhaka. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an interview with ANI, Keshavdas, Medical Officer, ISKCON, said no arrests have been made in the case so far.

A mob of over 200 people attacked devotees and vandalised the ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Thursday.

Keshavdas said the police supported those indulging in violence.

 

He said a man Haji Shafiullah had been threatening them for years to leave the temple.

"He had offered us money too. One of his men, Ishraf Sufi had given us life threats. That day these two, along with 500-600 people, vandalised the temple's wall. Two of our people were hit when they tried to stop the mob. They behaved the same even before police," he said.

"Police supported them. They didn't want to listen to us. They asked us to leave the temple but it's ours. No arrests yet. Two of our people hospitalised, their condition is slightly better. Goons are still threatening us that they'll kill us if someone meets us," he added.

Keshavdas said they had been given 'a little security' but were still scared.

"We were given a little security after making a police complaint. Right now, 10 police personnel are deployed here. We are still scared, though. Through you, we request your Government to help us. Our PM is also trying to help us. We request both PMs to help us," he said.

A temple official said on Friday that the mob took away idols and injured several devotees.

Amani Krishna Das, the public relations officer of ISKCON temple, told ANI: "....More than 200 terrorists led by Haji Shafiullah attacked, vandalised and looted the ISKCON Radhakanta temple at 222, Lal Mohan Saha Street in Wari. The miscreants attempted to break the security wall of the temple."

The devotees who were beaten up by the mob were identified as Sumantra Chandra Shravan, Nihar Haldar, Rajiv Bhadram, he said.

This incident comes a few months after a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh last October.

An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city was vandalised in October last year.

