Welfare Spending Pushes Four States Into Red

Election-related freebies and populist measures are factors crimping the revenue profile of these states.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the inauguration of the newly installed 33 spillway gates of the Tungabhadra Dam in Koppal, June 25, 2026. Illustration: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Bihar moved from revenue surplus to deficit between FY23 and FY25.

CAG reported a combined revenue deficit of Rs 35,710 crore despite Finance Commission surplus projections.

Rising subsidies, welfare schemes, salaries and pensions outpaced revenue growth across all four states.

Telangana's tax revenue declined while Karnataka recorded a sharp increase in subsidy expenditure.

Economists cited weaker tax collections, GST compensation phase-out and populist spending as major factors.

Four Indian states that ran revenue surpluses -- Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Bihar -- have slipped into revenue deficit within a span of two years, from 2022-2023 (FY23) to 2024-2025 (FY25), due to a combination of expanding welfare guarantees, higher subsidies and, in some cases, a fall in own tax collections.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India's latest State Finances report reveals a combined deficit of Rs 35,710 crore in FY25 across these four states.

All four states were estimated to have a revenue surplus by the Fifteenth Finance Commission in FY25, with a combined post-devolution surplus of nearly Rs 1.14 trillion.

"The common thread for all these states is revenue expenditure, mainly salaries, pensions, etc, rising faster than revenue receipts due to muted tax collections," said Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank.

Karnataka's revenue receipts grew 10.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.58 trillion in FY25, but revenue expenditure surged nearly 15 per cent, pushing the deficit to Rs 20,834 crore against a Finance Commission expectation of a Rs 32,433 crore surplus.

CAG flagged Karnataka as the country's biggest subsidy spender in proportional terms (14 per cent of total expenditure), with the bill jumping 49 per cent from 2023-24 (FY24) to FY25.

Energy subsidies alone rose by Rs 8,086 crore, transport subsidies nearly trebled, and spending on social welfare and nutrition leapt from Rs 32,677 crore to Rs 49,592 crore. Pension and interest outgo together rose by Rs 11,088 crore.

For Telangana, the state's own tax revenue fell from Rs 1.11 trillion in FY24 to Rs 1.09 trillion in FY25.

Populist Measures

Even though expenditure grew just 5 per cent, subsidies climbed 65 per cent to Rs 15,553 crore, with social welfare subsidies rising fourfold between FY24 and FY25.

CAG observed that Telangana spent 363 of 365 days on RBI Ways and Means Advances last year and carries the country's largest stock of state guarantees at over 10 per cent of gross state domestic product at the end of FY24.

The state slipped from a surplus of Rs 779 crore to a revenue deficit of Rs 9,420 crore within a year.

Madhavankutty said that for Karnataka and Telangana, a major cause of the deficit has been the phasing out of goods and services tax compensation cess.

"These two states also had a lower share of devolution from central transfers and shortfalls from centrally sponsored schemes, as many southern states haven't implemented central schemes due to ideological or political differences," he added.

Election-related freebies and populist measures are other factors crimping the revenue profile of these states, he said.

Chhattisgarh had a comfortable Rs 8,592 crore surplus in FY23 before expenditure ran ahead -- revenue spending jumped 35 per cent in FY24 alone, led by an economic services blowout, and another 9 per cent in FY25 as social services spending rose 32 per cent.

Subsidies climbed 53 per cent to Rs 16,539 crore last year, with agriculture support nearly doubling to Rs 7,905 crore.

For Bihar, social services spending jumped 21 per cent from FY24 to FY25, with education alone rising 33 per cent and social welfare 64 per cent.

The state's committed expenditure -- salaries, pensions, and interest -- jumped 20 per cent in a single year to Rs 84,293 crore, with the salary bill alone rising 36 per cent.

Adding grants-in-aid salaries, roughly 52 per cent of Bihar's revenue spending is locked in before any discretionary decisions are made.

"Bihar suffers from disproportionate spending on social infrastructure due to development concerns, leading to revenue expenditure overshooting receipts," Madhavankutty highlighted.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff