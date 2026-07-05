'Wedding won't take place': Siya's snapchat message surfaces

A crucial Snapchat message, allegedly sent by murder accused Siya Goyal, has emerged, revealing her pre-wedding doubts about marrying Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, weeks before his tragic death.

IMAGE: Siya Goyal with her fiancé Ketan Agarwal. Photograph: Courtesy Siya Goyal on Instagram

Key Points A Snapchat message allegedly sent by murder accused Siya Goyal indicated her marriage to Ketan Agarwal was not going to happen.

The message was purportedly sent in May, weeks before Agarwal's alleged murder at Lohagad Fort.

Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary were arrested for pushing 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal into a gorge.

Police are verifying the authenticity of the Snapchat message and plan to question Goyal's friend.

Ketan Agarwal's 71-year-old grandfather, Devichand Agarwal, passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Investigators have found a Snapchat message allegedly sent by murder accused Siya Goyal, in which she told a friend that her marriage to Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal was not going to happen, police said.

The message was purportedly sent in May, weeks before Agarwal's alleged murder, a police official said on Saturday.

Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22) were arrested last month on charges of murdering 25-year-old Agarwal by pushing him into a gorge at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

Snapchat Message Details Emerge

In the message sent in May, Goyal purportedly asked her friend to share a copy of her Aadhaar card for booking tickets to Udaipur where the wedding was scheduled for November, while simultaneously telling her that it would not happen.

"Send your Aadhaar card front and back side photo for tickets for the wedding, which is anyway not going to take place, but still do send it," the message read.

Agarwal's family had started making travel bookings for relatives and friends for the wedding and sought the names and Aadhaar details of guests from Goyal's family, the official said.

"We will question this friend to ascertain whether she had any prior knowledge about the conspiracy to eliminate Ketan," he said.

Police are verifying the authenticity of the Snapchat message, he added.

In a related development, Ketan's 71-year-old grandfather Devichand Agarwal died in a city hospital due to cardiac arrest on Saturday evening, a close family member said.

He was in hospital for the last few days, said the relative.