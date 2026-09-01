Weapons stolen fro Army facility in Secunderabad, probe launched

A significant security breach has occurred at an Army facility in Secunderabad, where multiple assault rifles, pistols, and ammunition were stolen, prompting a police investigation and an internal military inquiry.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assault rifles, pistols, magazines, and ammunition were stolen from an Army facility in Secunderabad.

The theft involved five assault rifles, seven pistols, 21 magazines, ammunition, and a passive night vision binocular.

Army authorities have initiated a detailed internal inquiry to determine the circumstances of the theft.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint from a Lt Col of the Madras Regiment.

The incident raises concerns about the unauthorised possession and potential misuse of service weapons.

Assault rifles and pistols, along with magazines and ammunition have been stolen from an Army facility in Secunderabad, police said on Tuesday.

Following the theft, Army authorities initiated a detailed internal inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the loss of weapons, they said.

Details Of The Stolen Arsenal

According to the first information report (FIR), five assault rifles, seven pistols, along with 21 magazines and ammunition for weapons and a passive night vision binocular have been stolen and the storage facility's door locks were found open.

Given the nature of the missing articles, particularly the service weapons and ammunition, there is a possibility of their unauthorised possession, misuse or movement.

Hence, the Army has requested necessary, urgent action for tracing the missing weapons and ammunition and identifying the persons responsible, police said.

Investigation Underway

Following a complaint from a Lt Col of the Madras Regiment (20th Battalion) in Secunderabad, a case has been registered on the theft of service weapons and ammunition.

The theft was detected on August 31, 2026 at approximately 07:50 hours during the opening of 'Kote and Battalion Magazine' (Ammunition storage) when the door locks were found broken.

The weapons/ammunition were last physically accounted for on August 30 at 18:00 hours.

"The circumstances and exact time of disappearance/theft are presently not known," as per the complaint.

According to the police, the Army's unit authorities immediately initiated necessary measures, including securing/sealing the area wherever necessary and informing the chain of command and other authorities.

The Army authorities also initiated an internal inquiry.

Re-verification of the complete weapon and ammunition holdings and documents was done.

Authorised storage areas and adjoining premises were searched.

"Verification of issue/receipt registers and relevant records, identification and questioning of personnel having authorised access to the storage/custody area," was also done.

The Army unit has said it will provide all available records and extend full cooperation to the investigating agency.