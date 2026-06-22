'We will go to war': Pak threatens India amid water crisis

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a stark warning of war against India over water security, a declaration made amidst his nation's escalating internal water crisis and India's firm stance on the Indus Waters Treaty.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif threatened war against India over water security, linking it to national security.

The threat emerges as Pakistan faces a severe internal water crisis, largely due to mismanagement.

India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty following a terror attack, demanding concrete action against cross-border terrorism.

Asif accused India of "weaponising water" but admitted to lacking current information on water developments.

Pakistan's failing water infrastructure and internal distribution disputes are causing an "economic massacre" in regions like Sindh and Balochistan.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has threatened war against India over water security. This sabre-rattling comes even as his government faces widespread domestic instability and an internal water crisis that experts attribute to gross mismanagement.

Speaking to ARY News on Saturday, Asif declared, "The moment we feel that our national security, and water is part of our national security, is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely."

He further claimed that military action would be a consideration should Islamabad find evidence that India is acting at an "alarming speed" to disrupt water supplies.

India's Stance on Indus Waters Treaty

The defence minister's provocative remarks came in the wake of New Delhi's firm suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, a consequence of the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025, which claimed 26 Indian lives.

India has remained steadfast in its stance that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible, concrete action to dismantle its cross-border terror infrastructure.

While the World Bank-brokered treaty historically permits Pakistan to utilise 80 per cent of the Indus water basin for its agricultural needs, the nation's current failure to manage these resources has left its farmlands vulnerable.

Pakistan's Internal Water Crisis Deepens

Asif attempted to deflect blame towards New Delhi, accusing it of "weaponising water", manipulating the Chenab River flows, and withholding data. However, his credibility was undermined when he admitted that, despite his claims that Pakistani teams had previously performed "around 115 inspections", he lacked any current information on developments over the past year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's internal failure is evident, with a severe water crisis now impacting nearly one-third of its population, specifically within Sindh and Balochistan.

Official data from Sindh's irrigation department highlights a failing infrastructure: the North West Canal faces a 64.1 per cent deficit, while the Rice and Dadu Canals report shortages of 38 per cent and 82 per cent, respectively. As water levels at the critical Sukkur Barrage continue to collapse, local leaders are warning of an "economic massacre" caused by the state's inability to resolve internal water distribution disputes.