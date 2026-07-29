'We will change govt if it doesn't fall in line', warns CJP's Dipke

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has issued a stern warning to the government, asserting that protesting students, who are the nation's future, should not be troubled and that youth activism could lead to significant political change following the NEET paper leak controversy.

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, and others celebrate at the protest site after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns from his post, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, July 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke stated that protesting students are the future of the country and should not be treated as terrorists.

Dipke warned that students are prepared to change the government if it continues to trouble them, citing Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a precedent.

He highlighted instances of police allegedly visiting students' homes and threatening arrests following the protests.

Dipke suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign and become an influencer.

The CJP founder indicated readiness to launch a larger agitation if student anger is underestimated.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said the government should stop troubling protesting students, saying they are not terrorists but are the future of the country. He also said the youth will change the government if it does not fall in line.

Dipke was talking to reporters at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport following his return from Delhi, where the CJP led a vehement month-long protest over the NEET paper leak issue that grew into a nationwide movement and culminated into Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Student Protests And Government Accountability

After landing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke said he is happy that he will be able to meet his parents now.

"I am coming home after almost 40 days. Since I came to India, the agitations were on. Then I was at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for almost 36 days. The agitation turned out to be successful and the country's students won...I have come here and I am happy that I am going to meet my parents," he said.

Dipke said governments in many states were troubling the students after the protest.

"The government should behave well now. The blood of students was spilled on the streets on July 20 (during the March to Parliament). It was really bad. Wasn't it enough, now that the students are still being troubled? In many states, police are visiting the houses of students and threatening them for arrests," he said.

Future Of Student Activism And Political Change

"These students are not terrorists. They are the future of our country. If the future of the country is troubled in such a way, just as Dharmendra Pradhan had to step down...Tomorrow, we will go and change the government if it doesn't fall in line," the CJP founder added.

Replying to a query, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign and become an influencer, "something he is very good at".

The government should not presume that students' anger has decreased due to minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, he said. "If needed, we will launch a fresh agitation on a much bigger scale," Dipke said.

Dipke later visited the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to pay respects to the chief architect of the Constitution before heading to his house in Waluj MIDC area.