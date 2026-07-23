'We grant six weeks': SC orders Bihar to clear illegal Ganga encroachments

The SC has issued a stern directive to the Bihar government, mandating the removal of all illegal constructions and encroachments along the sacred Ganga river banks in Patna within six weeks, highlighting critical environmental protection efforts.

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Key Points The Supreme Court has ordered the Bihar government to remove all unauthorised structures along the Ganga in Patna.

The directive specifically targets encroachments between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat.

Bihar has been given a six-week deadline to ensure compliance and submit a report.

The court expressed concern over the lack of action on illegal constructions despite previous orders.

Other states are also given a final opportunity to provide information on illegal constructions to the Union.

Observing that illegal constructions along the Ganga are a matter of concern, the Supreme Court has directed the Bihar government to remove all unauthorised structures and encroachments between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat in Patna along the river banks within six weeks.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan noted that no steps had been taken by authorities to remove encroachments despite its earlier orders.

Strict Deadline For Bihar Government

"We are informed that till this date, no steps have been taken to remove the encroachments. We grant six weeks to the State of Bihar to ensure that each and every unauthorised structures/ construction and the encroachments are removed between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat in Patna.

"We direct that a compliance report in this regard by way of an affidavit shall be filed by a competent authority by the next date of hearing. Any laxity in this regard will be viewed strictly," the bench said.

States Warned Over Information Delays

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati sought more time to place a comprehensive report on record with regard to the illegal constructions, saying some of the states have not furnished the information.

"We grant one last opportunity to all the states to furnish the necessary information to the Union, failing which we shall be compelled to summon the chief secretary of each of those states before this court," the bench said.

Background Of The Legal Challenge

The top court passed the order after advocate Akash Vashishtha, appearing for the petitioner, referred to hundreds of encroachments between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat on and along River Ganga in Patna.

"Despite that being the situation, the state authorities are not doing anything about it. They must at least look into it," Vashishtha submitted.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against a June 30, 2020 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dismissing his plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains.

The plea contended that the tribunal passed the order without examining the detailed particulars of the violators encroaching the floodplains.