'We don't want a fight': Delhi traders write to Rahul Gandhi again

The Chamber of Trade and Industry urges Rahul Gandhi to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 Ramlila Maidan rally, citing potential severe business disruption for Delhi traders during the crucial Diwali festive season.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference after a tea meeting with INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points CTI seeks a 20-minute meeting with Rahul Gandhi to discuss postponing the November 1 INDIA bloc rally.

Traders are concerned about business disruption during the festive season ahead of Diwali due to the rally at Ramlila Maidan.

CTI proposes a dialogue: traders will withdraw protest if convinced the rally boosts business, or Gandhi should postpone if convinced of losses.

Over 20 markets within a 1-5 km radius of Ramlila Maidan are identified as potentially affected.

The INDIA bloc rally aims to pressure the government on the 'vote chori' issue and seek the CEC's resignation.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Wednesday sought a 20-minute meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to flag traders' concerns over business disruption due to the November 1 Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi and seek its postponement.

Traders Seek Dialogue With Rahul Gandhi

In a letter to Gandhi, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said representatives of 20 markets wanted to explain how the proposed rally, expected to draw 10 lakh people, could disrupt business during the festive season ahead of Diwali.

This is the second time CTI has written to Gandhi in four days urging him to postpone the rally until after Diwali.

In its first letter to the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha on October 24, the CTI had said the postponement would help protect business activity during one of the busiest periods of the year.

In Wednesday's letter, Goyal said, "We don't want a fight; we want dialogue. Rahul ji himself says that he listens to everyone, listens to the voice of small traders. So, we traders from 20 markets are asking him for 20 minutes. This will be the beauty of democracy."

The traders would withdraw their protest if Gandhi convinced them that the rally would boost business and attract more customers. However, if they convince him that it would cause losses, then he should postpone the rally until after Diwali, the CTI chief said.

Festive Season Business Concerns

The markets identified by CTI include Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Nabi Karim, Karol Bagh, Ajmeri Gate and Daryaganj, among others.

The other markets are Nai Sarak, Kinari Bazar, Dariba Kalan, Fatehpuri, Naya Bazar, Filmistan, Paharganj, Gaffar Market, Jama Masjid-Meena Bazar and Lajpat Rai Market.

According to the CTI, the markets are located within a 1- to 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan and could face business disruptions due to the rally.

INDIA Bloc's Rally Objectives

The opposition INDIA bloc's rally seeks to ramp up pressure on the government over the 'vote chori' issue and for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On October 12, the protests against 'vote theft' reached the Supreme Court's doorstep, with opposition leaders, including Gandhi, activists and civil society members participating in a 'March for Democracy' along a heavily barricaded route in Delhi and filing a joint petition against the SIR.

Gandhi hosted INDIA bloc leaders for tea at his home on October 13. After the meeting, the opposition bloc vowed to continue resisting and to take the fight to its logical conclusion.