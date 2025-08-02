We continue to closely follow it: Govt on Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya

India on Friday said it continues to render all possible assistance in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen.

IMAGE: Nimisha Priya. Photograph: X

The ministry of external affairs said it is also in touch with some friendly governments as part of efforts to reach a solution in the case.

The nurse, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.

The 38-year-old Indian national's execution was scheduled for July 16, but it was postponed following intervention of Indian officials.

She is currently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

"We continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance. We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"I would once again reiterate that this is a sensitive and complex case. Media reports based on misinformation and speculation are most unhelpful and we would urge all to be mindful of this," he said.

Some reports claimed that her death sentence has been revoked and an agreement has been reached for her release.

"Such reports are incorrect. This is a sensitive matter and we urge all sides to stay away from misinformation," Jaiswal said.

"As I had informed you earlier, this is a sensitive matter and the government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case. As a result of our concerted efforts the local authorities in Yemen have postponed carrying out her sentence," he added.

In 2020, a Yemeni court handed her the death sentence and the country's Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal in November 2023.

India doesn't have any diplomatic presence in Yemen and diplomats in the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia were looking into the matter, it is learnt.