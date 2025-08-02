HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » We continue to closely follow it: Govt on Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya

We continue to closely follow it: Govt on Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 02, 2025 01:01 IST

x

India on Friday said it continues to render all possible assistance in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen.

IMAGE: Nimisha Priya. Photograph: X

The ministry of external affairs said it is also in touch with some friendly governments as part of efforts to reach a solution in the case.

The nurse, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.

 

The 38-year-old Indian national's execution was scheduled for July 16, but it was postponed following intervention of Indian officials.

She is currently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

"We continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance. We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"I would once again reiterate that this is a sensitive and complex case. Media reports based on misinformation and speculation are most unhelpful and we would urge all to be mindful of this," he said.

Some reports claimed that her death sentence has been revoked and an agreement has been reached for her release.

"Such reports are incorrect. This is a sensitive matter and we urge all sides to stay away from misinformation," Jaiswal said.

"As I had informed you earlier, this is a sensitive matter and the government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case. As a result of our concerted efforts the local authorities in Yemen have postponed carrying out her sentence," he added.

In 2020, a Yemeni court handed her the death sentence and the country's Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal in November 2023.

India doesn't have any diplomatic presence in Yemen and diplomats in the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia were looking into the matter, it is learnt.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Yemen cancels death sentence of Kerala nurse, claims Grand Mufti
What Was Malegaon Blast Case About?
What Was Malegaon Blast Case About?
Big relief for Kerala nurse as Yemen postpones execution
Big relief for Kerala nurse as Yemen postpones execution
Nimisha has to 1st get pardon, then pay...: Petitioner to SC
Nimisha has to 1st get pardon, then pay...: Petitioner to SC
SC steps in for Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen
SC steps in for Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 2

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

VIDEOS

'Go and arrest Mohan Bhagwat': Ex-ATS officer's shocking revelation4:11

'Go and arrest Mohan Bhagwat': Ex-ATS officer's shocking...

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa1:34

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya...

Massive landslide hits Chandigarh-Manali Highway2:10

Massive landslide hits Chandigarh-Manali Highway

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD