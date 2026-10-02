'We closely follow health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar': MEA

India is closely monitoring the recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar, the heroic Indian pilot who saved a flydubai flight and its 174 passengers despite being stabbed by his co-pilot in a shocking mid-air incident.

IMAGE: Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar. Photograph: Israel Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot, saved a flydubai flight after being stabbed by his co-pilot.

The incident occurred on flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, forcing an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar is now receiving continued medical care in Abu Dhabi after initial treatment in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian diplomatic missions are closely monitoring his health and providing support.

Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal met Captain Machchhar and praised his bravery in averting a major tragedy.

India on Thursday said it is keeping a close tab on the health of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot hailed for saving a flydubai flight despite being stabbed by his co-pilot in an alleged attempt to bring down the plane.

Machchhar has been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical care and recovery after he received initial medical treatment in a hospital in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.

Heroic Actions Avert Disaster

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday.

The plane carrying 174 people was forced to make an emergency landing in Tabuk in northwest Saudi Arabia.

"We continue to closely follow the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national and the brave pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ 1073," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery," it said.

Diplomatic Support And Global Admiration

The MEA said Indian ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal met Captain Machchhar in the hospital and enquired about his well being.

"Earlier, he also met his family and assured all possible support for the Captain's health and well-being," it said.

"Our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai are in close touch with the local authorities in the matter. We once again salute Captain Smit Machchhar's valour and courage," it said.

"We also convey our deep appreciation for the admiration and support he has received from across the world for his act of gallantry," it added.

Earlier, Mittal said he was "very reassured" to meet Captain Machchhar, who is "in good health and recovering well".

"Very reassured to meet Capt Smit. Thank the UAE government for their support and medical care being extended," the envoy said in a social media post.

"We are proud of Capt Smit for his bravery to save so many lives and avert a tragedy," he said in another post on X.