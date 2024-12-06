We can't repay...: Badal hugs cops who saved him from shooter

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday hugged two police officials for saving his life when a former terrorist opened fire at him but missed as plainclothes policemen overpowered the attacker.

IMAGE: SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal hugs two police officials for saving his life after a former terrorist opened fire at him, in Amritsar, Punjab, December 5, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy Sukhbir Singh Badal on X

Badal posted on X the pictures of assistant sub-inspectors Jasbir Singh and Hira Singh who are part of his security detail.

"Risking your life to save someone's life is not an easy thing. ASI Jasbir Singh and ASI Hira Singh, both have been a part of our family from the time of Parkash Singh Ji Badal.

"My family and I cannot repay the courage and loyalty shown by them yesterday. May God bless them with long life, good health and all happiness," said Badal in a post on X.

The Akali leader escaped a bid on his life on Wednesday when former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura fired from a close range at the Punjab's ex-deputy chief minister at the Golden Temple in Amritsar but missed as plainclothes policemen overpowered him.

ASI Jasbir Singh sensed the threat to the Akali leader and pounced on the shooter, grabbed his hands and pushed him after which the attacker was overpowered with the help of other security personnel.

The audacious attack was captured on cameras by mediapersons who had gathered to cover the second day of Badal performing the duty of 'sewadar' at the main gate of the Sikh shrine as religious penance. PTI CHS