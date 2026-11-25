Tensions are escalating within the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh as the Samajwadi Party's unilateral announcement of assembly candidates has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress, raising questions about the future of their seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming polls.

IMAGE: Congress MP Imran Masood expressed strong disapproval pver seat-sharing formula with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Congress leader Imran Masood criticised the Samajwadi Party for announcing five assembly candidates on Wednesday while seat-sharing talks were still underway.

Masood stated that the Congress is not "begging" for seats and expects a mutually acceptable and respectable deal from the SP.

The first round of seat-sharing talks between Congress and SP remained inconclusive, with SP's initial offer of 26 seats being lower than Congress's expectations.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav urged Congress to focus on "winning equations" rather than seat numbers to defeat the BJP.

SP leaders Shivpal Yadav and Udai Veer Singh downplayed the controversy, asserting the alliance would remain and issues would be sorted out.

"We aren't begging," Congress Uttar Pradesh working committee chief Imran Masood said on Wednesday after the Samajwadi Party announced candidates for five seats in the upcoming assembly polls, even as seat-sharing talks between the two parties were underway.

The five seats include one in Saharanpur, Masood's Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress Questions SP's Intentions

The Congress leader said he will discuss with the party leadership whether seat-sharing talks with the SP should continue.

He said, "When you are holding talks on one hand and making announcements on the other, it shows that you are not serious."

"We will discuss within our party what needs to be done and whether we should sit for talks or not. The party will decide what course of action to take," he told PTI Videos.

The first round of talks that ended on Tuesday at Congress veteran Pramod Tiwari's Delhi residence remained inconclusive, with SP revealing its initial offer of 26 seats, way lower than Congress's expectations.

Questioning the intention of their ally, Masood said, "I do not understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress or the BJP. It needs to be decided whether we want to fight the BJP or fight among ourselves."

SP's Candidate Declaration

Of the five seats that the SP declared candidates for in a surprise move, four are held by its sitting MLAs -- Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Mehboob Ali from Amroha. The four seats are in western Uttar Pradesh, where the SP expects a challenge from BJP, its ally RLD, as well as the recently floated Samajik Parivartan Morcha of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekar Aazad.

Its fifth candidate is Jyoti Lodhi, who will contest from Lalitpur in Bundelkhand.

Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey was already declared the party candidate from Ayodhya in August.

Alliance Dynamics and Future Outlook

On differences within the INDIA bloc, Masood said he could not comment on the internal matters of other parties. "Everyone has their own views. We are making honest efforts, but I cannot say what is going on in the minds of others," he said.

Later, he told PTI while talking about seat-sharing, "We aren't begging. The deal has to be mutually acceptable, respectable."

On the Constitution Day rally scheduled to be held in Lucknow on Wednesday, he said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the event. "We have reached Lucknow to oversee the preparations for the rally," he added.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X on Tuesday, said that the best approach, which could yield the most positive results, would be to field candidates as "PDA candidates".

He said, "This is a historic opportunity for our two secular parties to join forces, defeat the communal BJP and its narrow-minded allies once and for all, and save the nation from falling into the wrong hands and getting ruined."

"We do not want candidates to be imposed upon one another within the alliance; instead, they should be decided through mutual consensus. Only then will our respective votes be effectively transferred, ensuring our collective success -- allowing us to say, in the future: its not about the seats; it is about the victory," he added.

Yadav also urged the Congress to focus on "winning equations" rather than the number of seats so that an alliance government could be formed in the state while paving the way for a change at the Centre.

Reacting to queries on the controversy, SP veteran leader Shivpal Yadav said, "The alliance will remain; everything will be sorted out."

SP's Udai Veer Singh too played down the controversy, saying the party has declared names in seats held by it in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.

"The practice is the same as it was during 2024 Lok Sabha polls when the party kept making gradual announcements amid seat-sharing talks. The arrangement was successful then, wasn't it?" he asked.