We are the most famous couple on Instagram': Meloni's quip with Modi goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni once again captured global attention at the G7 Summit, playfully acknowledging their viral 'Melodi' social media trend, which has become a significant online phenomenon.

IMAGE: PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at G7. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's interaction at the G7 Summit revived the popular 'Melodi' online trend.

Meloni playfully remarked that they are "the most famous couple on Instagram."

The 'Melodi' trend, a blend of their names, originated during the COP28 Summit in Dubai in 2023 after Meloni posted a selfie with PM Modi and the hashtag.

PM Modi recently gifted Meloni Melody toffees during his visit to Rome, a gesture seen as a playful nod to the viral trend.

While world leaders gathered in France's Evian-les-Bains for the G7 Summit to deliberate on major global challenges on June 16, one of the event's most talked-about moments unfolded away from the conference table.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again sparked online buzz with a warm and light-hearted interaction before the leaders assembled for a photograph.

The brief exchange, caught on hot mic, quickly drew attention, reviving the internet's fascination with the now-famous 'Melodi' trend.

Greeting PM Modi with a smile, Meloni says, "Nice to meet you again!"

Appearing to acknowledge the viral popularity surrounding their interactions, PM Modi responds in good humour. Meloni doubles down on the joke, adding, "Yes, we are the most famous on Instagram."

The Rise of 'Melodi'

What began as a playful social media joke has grown into a global online phenomenon. The term 'Melodi', a blend of Modi and Meloni, has become synonymous with the duo's widely shared interactions over the past few years.

The trend first exploded during the COP28 Summit in Dubai in 2023, when Meloni posted a selfie with PM Modi and captioned it, "Good friends at COP28 #Melodi."

The hashtag quickly gained traction, inspiring memes, fan edits and countless posts across social media platforms.

Since then, every meeting between the two leaders -- whether at international summits, bilateral engagements or global conferences -- has reignited interest in the hashtag and generated fresh online chatter.

A 'Sweet' Tribute to the Trend

The 'Melodi' phenomenon received another memorable chapter during PM Modi's visit to Rome last month.

In a gesture widely viewed as a playful nod to the viral trend, the Prime Minister gifted Meloni a packet of Melody toffees.

A video shared online showed PM Modi, dressed in a blue bandhgala suit, presenting the sweets to Meloni, who accepted the gift with a smile.

"Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift... very, very good toffee," Meloni remarked in the clip, as the two leaders shared a laugh, further delighting followers of the now-global 'Melodi' craze.