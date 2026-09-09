We are ready to give up reservations if...: Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale firmly states that India's reservation policy, crucial for weaker sections, will remain in effect until casteism is completely eliminated, while also highlighting the Modi government's extensive welfare and development initiatives.

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Bandu Athawale speaks during a press conference, in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Union Minister Ramdas Athawale asserts that opposing reservation is unconstitutional and the policy will continue until casteism is eradicated.

Athawale highlighted the historical implementation of reservations for SC/ST, OBC, and the recent EWS quota by the Modi government.

He criticised the opposition's role and praised the Modi government's achievements, including poverty reduction and welfare schemes.

The minister also discussed the Centre's acceptance of a caste census demand and the benefits of various schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM-KISAN in Chhattisgarh.

Athawale urged Gen Z to contribute to a drug-free society and noted significant central investments in Chhattisgarh's infrastructure.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said opposing quota is against the Constitution, and asserted that if casteism ends, 'we are ready to give up reservation'.

Opposing reservation is not right, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment told reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur after arriving on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh.

Asked about the ongoing debates in parts of the country over reservation, including demands for its removal or amendment, Athawale said the policy was introduced to strengthen the country by providing opportunities to weaker sections.

"When casteism ends, we are ready to give up reservation," said the minister, a prominent Dalit leader who heads the Republican Party of India (A).

Understanding India's Reservation Policy

Reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was provided when the Constitution came into force in 1950, while reservation for the Other Backward Classes was introduced during the V P Singh government in 1990-91, he noted.

The Narendra Modi government later introduced 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections among those not covered under the SC, ST or OBC categories, he said.

"Reservation is based on caste. Although the Constitution abolished untouchability under Article 17, atrocities against Dalits and tribals still take place. Reservation should continue until casteism is eliminated," Athawale stated.

"If you can end casteism, we are ready to give up reservation. But opposing reservation is not right. It is against the Constitution," he added.

Athawale said those opposing reservation should engage in dialogue and put forward their demands.

Government Achievements And Opposition Criticism

Referring to PM Modi's interaction with Gen Z and young people in Vadodara on Tuesday, Athawale said the prime minister highlighted the government's achievements over the last 12 years.

"(Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi always makes false statements. Modi ji has told Gen Z not to pay attention to people making false promises," he said.

PM Modi on Tuesday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign against the government as 'jhooth ki goonj' (echo of lies).

The 'jhooth ki goonj' jibe appeared to mock the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student dialogue campaign launched by the Congress, under which programmes are being organised in various cities.

Through the campaign, the Congress is trying to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party on issues such as exam question paper leaks, costly education, irregularities in government recruitment and unemployment.

Athawale also said the government was working for the welfare of youth, women, poor people and farmers.

"In a democracy, both the ruling party and the Opposition are necessary, and everyone has to work together for the country's progress. But today's Opposition has become merely an institution for criticism," he charged.

The minister further said that 25 crore people have come out of poverty during the Modi government's tenure, adding that the Centre was committed to protecting the rights of Dalits.

Key Initiatives And Development In Chhattisgarh

Later, Athawale at a press conference here said the Centre has accepted the demand for a caste census and accused previous Congress governments of ignoring the demand.

He said implementation of the women's reservation law would provide opportunities to several women leaders.

Athawale also appealed to Gen Z to play a key role in making society drug-free.

Highlighting various schemes and achievements of the Centre, he said five new medical colleges had been approved for Chhattisgarh and an Indian Oil bottling plant costing more than Rs 130 crore had been proposed in Korba.

"Growing central investment in roads, railways, energy and other infrastructure will provide a new impetus to connectivity, industrial activity and trade in the state," he said.

Impact Of Central Schemes On Citizens

More than one crore Ayushman cards have been issued in the state and over 41 lakh tap water connections have been provided as of January 2026.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, more than 25 lakh farmers in Chhattisgarh were receiving financial assistance, he informed.

Athawale said 59.15 crore Jan Dhan accounts had been opened across the country since the scheme was launched in 2014, including around 1.89 crore accounts in Chhattisgarh.

Under the PM Mudra Yojana, more than 60.05 crore beneficiaries had received loans across the country, while around 1.13 crore people in Chhattisgarh had benefited from the scheme, he noted.

Rural families and weaker sections were benefiting from schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he added.