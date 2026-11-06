We are huge fans, Sukesh told Nora Fatehi, gifted her a car

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi recently testified in a Delhi court, detailing her introduction to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Paulose, shedding light on the ongoing Rs 200-crore extortion case.

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Key Points Nora Fatehi testified in a Delhi court on Friday about her connection to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Fatehi stated she was introduced to Sukesh by his wife, Leena Paulose, over the phone in December 2020 after a Chennai event.

During the phone call, Sukesh and Leena offered Fatehi a car as a gift.

The court directed Fatehi to appear on November 30, having previously summoned her twice.

On November 6, the court admonished Fatehi's counsel for seeking exemption, stating her conduct was "not proper."

Actor Nora Fatehi on Friday told a Delhi court that she was introduced to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by his wife, Leena Paulose, over the phone after she participated in an event in Chennai in December 2020.

She appeared as a listed witness before additional sessions judge Gagandeep Singh in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving Chandrasekhar.

Fatehi told the court that she was called by the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) of Delhi Police in relation to the investigation and was enquired about Leena and Sukesh.

How Nora Fatehi Met Leena Paulose

Sharing how she came to meet Leena and Sukesh, she said, "In December 2020, I was booked for an event in Chennai and Leena Paulose was the organiser. She booked me through an agency in the name of Exceed Entertainment. I was booked as an artiste for a charity event. I met Leena Paulose for the first time at the event itself."

Fatehi said that she was a Canadian citizen who had been working in Indian films since 2014, and that presently her work was managed by Dharma and T-Series.

"As per procedure, me being a foreigner, if anyone wants to book my services as an artiste, they have to go through the management company, and the payment is also made to the company.

"In the present case for the Chennai event, I did not get any fee; however, the travelling expenses, staff cost, hair and make-up artist were taken care of by the person who booked us, and we stayed in a five-star hotel for one night," Nora said.

She said her employer at that time was T-Series and employees from Exceed Entertainment took care of the entire event in Chennai.

Introduction To Sukesh Chandrasekhar And Gift Offer

"When I was getting ready for the event, the team informed me that Leena, along with her family members, wanted to meet me. Thereafter, they came to my room with two videographers and other people. They were also carrying some gifts. Leena introduced herself as the owner of Nail Artistry Salon," she said.

According to the actor, Leena then told her that her husband wanted to "say hello" to her, and then she called Sukesh over the phone and put the phone on speaker mode.

"The husband (Sukesh) told me: 'Thank you for coming; we are huge fans and we would like to do more events in future'…

"During the same conversation, Leena also informed me about gifting a car, which her husband also requested that I should accept it as a gift," Fatehi said.

"After the end of the conversation, I, along with my team, went for the event. I appeared as a chief guest where I judged a dance event…," she added.

Court Proceedings And Admonition

The court has directed her to appear on November 30. The court has previously summoned her twice.

On November 6, when Fatehi's counsel sought exemption from appearance, the court said that as a witness, she should have appeared in court. "Your conduct is not proper. Don't take the court for granted," it said.