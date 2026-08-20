'We are Gen Zs': Tourist's Ladakh video irks Army veterans

A viral video capturing a tourist's disrespectful tirade against security personnel at a Ladakh checkpoint has sparked widespread condemnation from military veterans, underscoring the critical importance of respecting armed forces in sensitive border regions.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A viral video depicts a tourist's disrespectful outburst towards security personnel at a Ladakh checkpoint.

Military veterans, including former Army chiefs, have strongly condemned the woman's behaviour.

The incident highlights the critical security sensitivities prevalent in border regions like Ladakh.

Veterans emphasised the sacrifices of soldiers and the importance of public respect for their service.

The video sparked a debate on civilian conduct and understanding of military duties in sensitive areas.

A viral video showing a woman tourist complaining in front of security personnel, allegedly over an issue related to the halting of vehicular movement at a checkpoint in Ladakh, has led to several military veterans criticising the woman's tirade.

Some asserted that 'unfairly blaming or disrespecting our soldiers is wrong', while others pointed to 'security sensitivities' in the region.

The undated video, shared widely on the internet, has drawn criticism from various quarters.

In the purported video, the woman, surrounded by a group of other tourists, can be seen complaining about what she alleged is 'halting' of vehicular movement at a checkpoint in Ladakh, with a posse of security personnel standing guard near them, on the other side of a barricade.

The woman, who is seen holding a mobile phone and recording a video, can be heard saying, 'We are Gen Zs -- we will not tolerate this nonsense.'

She can also be heard saying, "Is this what the tourists come to see?" It was not immediately known what the issue was or what prompted the outburst.

Veterans Condemn Disrespectful Conduct

The viral video, however, has drawn sharp criticism from various Army veterans, who also reminded the security sensitivities involved in places like Ladakh (earlier part of undivided Jammu and Kashmir).

Mizoram Governor and former Army chief General V K Singh (retd) in a post on X, said, 'India's armed forces stand between our nation and those who seek to harm it. The Minamarg incident is a stark reminder of the courage, sacrifice and vigilance of our soldiers. Whatever the circumstances, unfairly blaming or disrespecting our soldiers is wrong.'

'Criticism should be based on facts, not emotions or sweeping accusations. We stand with those who serve and sacrifice for India,' he said.

Understanding Security Sensitivities In Ladakh

Lt Gen Satish Dua (retd), a counter-terrorism expert who also served as general officer commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps in Kashmir, referred to the video and said, "'Army salaries are paid from our taxes,' said a female tourist in Ladakh where traffic was being regulated. Don't know more details, but this comment is a degradation of the soldiers' sacrifice."

"Army personnel also pay taxes. Being border area, Ladakh has security sensitivities," the former Army officer, who retired as the chief of integrated defence Staff, noted.

Call For Respect And Law-Abiding Conduct

Lt Gen K J S Dhillon (retd) reacted to the incident in a post on X, and backed the soldiers deployed in the area.

'My dear lady, soldiers pay their taxes in advance, even before they get their pay. You can go for vacation to such areas because our soldiers are guarding it day and night, even at the cost of their lives. Your language is the reflection of good parenting and schooling. Be respectful always. Learn to be a good law-abiding citizen before asking for entitlement. And lastly, 'Get Well Soon',' he said.