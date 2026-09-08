'We always face racism here': Murder leads to fear among northeast community

The tragic murder of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh in Delhi has ignited a fierce debate over alleged racism and discrimination faced by the Northeastern community, prompting calls for justice and a thorough investigation into the incident.

IMAGE: Delhi police personnel with the seven accused for the murder of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh, New Delhi, September 8, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh was allegedly beaten to death by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff in Delhi.

The incident occurred after Singh objected to the group shouting and drinking alcohol outside his apartment.

Seven men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the murder.

The Northeastern community in Delhi has voiced concerns, alleging persistent racism and discrimination.

Police are investigating whether a racist motive played a role in the musician's death.

Hearing a commotion outside her home around midnight on Sunday, a neighbour of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh briefly stepped out to see a group of people chasing someone before fear forced her to shut her door, only to learn the next morning that the victim was Singh, who had been beaten to death.

The neighbour, who is also from Manipur and lives on the second floor of the same building where Singh stayed on the third floor, recalled the traumatising events on Tuesday.

Musician Attacked Over Noise Complaint

The 54-year-old musician (guitarist) was allegedly assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff after he objected to them shouting and drinking alcohol outside his apartment in Kilokari village of southeast Delhi, according to the police.

"I saw some people running behind a person. I had no idea who they were as it was dark outside. They were abusing him and, due to fear and the late hour, I closed my door," the neighbour said.

She described Singh as a humble and soft-spoken man who had lived in the locality for around eight to nine years.

"He was a very humble man. He never even raised his voice. They were shouting so much that even I was feeling unsafe after hearing the loud noise," the woman, who did not wish to be identified, said.

Police Action And Investigation

She alleged that the accused had first gone to Singh's residence and assaulted him there before chasing and attacking him outside.

It was only the next morning that she learnt that Singh had been severely beaten.

Singh sustained injuries in the assault, following which his son Yaiphaba took him to Holy Family Hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case.

The accused were identified as Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26).

The police said they all work at different dhabas and food stalls.

The Sunlight Colony police station had received a PCR call regarding the incident.

A preliminary enquiry found that Singh had objected to a group of men creating a nuisance outside his house, the police said, adding that they were investigating whether there was a racist motive in the crime.

Community Outcry Over Discrimination

The incident has also sparked concern among members of the northeastern community in Delhi, with residents alleging that they continue to face racist slurs and discrimination.

"We always face racism here. Several people call us Chinese or Momo. We are Indian and we feel proud. Why do others not think of us as Indians?" the neighbour said.

She said people from the Northeast come to Delhi in search of better opportunities and should not have to face discrimination or abuse.

Another neighbour said that "residents were deeply disturbed that another Indian brother had been killed after objecting to loud noise and drinking".

Calls For Justice And Fair Probe

A candle march was also taken out by residents and members of the community, who demanded strict action against those responsible for Singh's death.

The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU), had condoled Singh's death and described him as a respected Manipuri musician. It called the incident a senseless act of violence and urged authorities to ensure a swift, fair and thorough investigation.

The police said the investigation into the circumstances leading to the assault and Singh's death is underway.