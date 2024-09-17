News
Rediff.com  » News » Accepted 99% of docs' demands, new Kolkata police chief on Tuesday: Mamata

Accepted 99% of docs' demands, new Kolkata police chief on Tuesday: Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 17, 2024 00:53 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night announced that Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal, director of health services and director of medical education would be removed, giving in to the demands of the agitating junior doctors.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with officials waiting at her residence for junior doctors, who are protesting against the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case of a trainee doctor, to initiate talks, in Kolkata, September 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following a meeting with the medics, she claimed that talks were “fruitful” and nearly “99 percent of their demands have been accepted”, Banerjee said.

 

The name of the new Kolkata police commissioner will be announced after 4 PM on Tuesday, she told reporters after the meeting held at her residence to resolve the RG Kar impasse.

The chief minister urged the doctors to return to work as most of their demands have been accepted.

“No punitive action will be taken against the doctors… I would request them to rejoin work as common people are suffering,” she said.

