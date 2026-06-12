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Why West Bengal Minister Performed Puja In Scam-Accused's Old Office

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 12, 2026 15:50 IST

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Newly appointed West Bengal minister Bishal Lama performed a traditional puja before entering his new office, previously occupied by scam-accused former minister Partha Chatterjee, highlighting a blend of personal belief and political history in the state secretariat.

Key Points

  • West Bengal minister Bishal Lama performed a puja before entering his new office at the state secretariat.
  • The office was previously occupied by former education minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in a school jobs scam.
  • Lama clarified that performing a puja before starting new work is a personal tradition and not specifically linked to the room's former occupant.
  • Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July 2022 in connection with the alleged cash-for-school jobs scam.
  • Chatterjee was suspended from the TMC and secured bail in November 2025, three years after his arrest.

Newly appointed West Bengal minister Bishal Lama performed a puja on Friday before entering his designated office room in the state secretariat that was once used by former education minister Partha Chatterjee, who had been arrested in the school jobs scam case.

Minister Lama's Ritual Before Taking Office

The minister of state (MoS) for the Home and Hill Affairs Department, however, told reporters that conducting a puja before starting any new assignment was a personal practice and should not be viewed differently because of the room's former occupant.

 

Kalchini MLA Lama, who is also the MoS of Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department, visited the office allotted to him on the first floor of the state secretariat, Nabanna, for the first time on Friday after assuming office.

Accompanying officials informed him that room number 101 was earlier used by Chatterjee whenever he attended meetings at the secretariat during the previous government.

Upon hearing this, Lama decided to perform religious rituals before formally occupying the office. According to officers, Lama said that he would "first sprinkle Ganga water and offer prayers. Only then will I sit in this room".

Officials said the minister got religious rituals conducted before formally taking charge of the office.

"It is our tradition to offer prayers before beginning any auspicious work. I had done the same when I first opened my MLA office, and I am following the same practice here," Lama said.

Partha Chatterjee's Scam & Arrest

Chatterjee, a senior minister in the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 23, 2022, in connection with the alleged cash-for-school jobs scam. He was suspended from the TMC for five years following the arrest.

The case drew national attention after huge amounts of cash and valuables were recovered from properties linked to his associate, Arpita Mukherjee.

Chatterjee secured bail in November 2025, three years and three months after he was arrested.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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