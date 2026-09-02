WB CM Suvendu crushes cough syrup bottles with roadroller

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari made a powerful statement against drug trafficking by crushing 2 lakh bottles of banned cough syrup in Balurghat, reinforcing the state's commitment to a drug-free India and improved border security.

IMAGE: WB CM Suvendu Adhikari crushed banned cough syrup bottles in Balurghat, West Bengal, on September 2, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab from video posted by @keyakahe/X

Key Points West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari crushed 2 lakh bottles of banned cough syrup in Balurghat.

The action sends a strong message against drug smuggling and aims to combat youth drug addiction.

Improved coordination between BSF and state police has led to significant drug seizures along the Bangladesh border.

The seized Phensedyl cough syrup was intended for smuggling into neighbouring Bangladesh.

CM Adhikari also announced the establishment of a new medical college in Balurghat.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on September 2, Wednesday, drove a roadroller over nearly 2 lakh bottles of banned cough syrup in Balurghat, in a stern message against drug smuggling.

Accompanied by Union minister and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar, Adhikari drove the road roller and crushed the bottles lined up outside the SP office of the Dakshin Dinajpur district.

State Health Minister Shardwat Mukhopadhyay was also present during the programme.

Combating Drug Addiction Among Youth

The CM said the destruction was part of efforts to keep the country's youth away from drug addiction. "My first message through this is that we have to bring the youth out of drug addiction," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for a drug-free India, Adhikari said the initiative was "extremely relevant and timely".

"We have seized a large quantity of narcotics since our government came to power. Over the past four months, these drugs have been seized in joint operations by the BSF and the police.

"We destroyed them symbolically today. We will make West Bengal drug-free -- that is the message," he said.

Enhanced Border Security and Coordination

The chief minister said that coordination between the BSF and the state police had improved along the Bangladesh border, stating that the seized Phensedyl cough syrup bottles were allegedly meant to be smuggled into the neighbouring country.

"Earlier, there was no coordination between the BSF and the police in Dakshin Dinajpur because the BSF was treated as an enemy. In the last four months, these narcotics have been recovered through joint operations," he said.

He warned those involved in the smuggling of illegal cough syrup that they would face prolonged imprisonment.

Development Initiatives in Balurghat

This was Adhikari's first visit to Balurghat since becoming chief minister. He is scheduled to attend an administrative programme in the district and is also expected to inspect work at Balurghat airport.

Adhikari also announced that a medical college would be established in Balurghat.