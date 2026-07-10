Wayanad landslide toll rises to 7; one still missing

Ongoing search operations are intensifying in Wayanad, Kerala, for two individuals still missing after a devastating landslide at the Anakkompoyil Meppadi tunnel project claimed six lives.

IMAGE: Rescuers carry the body of a victim following a landslide near the Meenakshi Bridge close to a tunnel project site in Kerala's Wayanad district. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Search operations are continuing for two missing persons in the Wayanad landslide.

The landslide, which occurred on July 7, has already resulted in six fatalities.

NDRF, fire force, and police teams are involved in the search under rainy conditions.

The missing individuals are Rakesh Guchait from West Bengal and Vikram Rana from Himachal Pradesh.

The landslide site is the Anakkompoyil Meppadi tunnel project, connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode.

One more body was recovered from the Wayanad landslide site on Friday, taking the total number of persons killed in the disaster to seven, district officials said.

Intensified Search Efforts Underway

The two persons missing till now were Rakesh Guchait, a surveyor from West Bengal, and Vikram Rana, a construction manager from Himachal Pradesh, and it is yet to be identified whose body was recovered from near the river, the officials said.

With this, only one more person remains to be found.

Several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, fire force officials, and police officers began search operations early in the morning on the fourth day since the disaster, using heavy earthmovers to clear the mud.

Till Thursday, six bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide.

A landslide occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkompoyil Meppadi tunnel project, which is intended to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.