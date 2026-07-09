Home  » News » Hope Amid The Rubble: Search For Missing Worker Continues

Hope Amid The Rubble: Search For Missing Worker Continues

By REDIFF NEWS July 09, 2026 21:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

The death toll in the Wayanad tunnel project landslide has increased to seven after rescue teams recovered four more bodies.

One worker is still missing and search operations involving the NDRF, fire services and local authorities are continuing.

Several injured workers remain in hospital.

The Kerala government has called the incident a 'man-made disaster', blaming unsafe construction practices, while the police have registered a case and two high-level investigations have been ordered.

 

IMAGE: A body (unseen) gets retreived as the search and rescue operation continues, following a landslide on July 7 at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Wayanad, July 9, 2026, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan inspects the landslide-hit areas, July 8, 2026. Photograph: @vdsatheesan X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rescue operation at the landslide site in Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Wayanad District Collector and District Magistrate Meghashree D R speaks to the media on the landslide in Wayanad on July 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: A body (unseen) gets retreived as the search and rescue operation continues on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: A search and rescue operation underway at the site in Wayanad on Thursday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

 Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

 Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

More News Coverage

WayanadNDRFKeralaRajesh Alva

More From Rediff

Does India Want To Repair Iran Relationship?

Does India Want To Repair Iran Relationship?
Who Will Lord Ram Bestow His Blessings On In UP Polls?

Who Will Lord Ram Bestow His Blessings On In UP Polls?
Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Every Effort Was Made To Bury This'

Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Every Effort Was Made To Bury This'

Related Stories

Wayanad landslide: Bodies of migrant workers pulled out

Wayanad landslide: Bodies of migrant workers pulled out

Web Stories

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!
8 Guinness World Chocolate Records

8 Guinness World Chocolate Records
6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To

6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To