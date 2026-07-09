Hope Amid The Rubble: Search For Missing Worker Continues

The death toll in the Wayanad tunnel project landslide has increased to seven after rescue teams recovered four more bodies.

One worker is still missing and search operations involving the NDRF, fire services and local authorities are continuing.

Several injured workers remain in hospital.

The Kerala government has called the incident a 'man-made disaster', blaming unsafe construction practices, while the police have registered a case and two high-level investigations have been ordered.

IMAGE: A body (unseen) gets retreived as the search and rescue operation continues, following a landslide on July 7 at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Wayanad, July 9, 2026, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan inspects the landslide-hit areas, July 8, 2026. Photograph: @vdsatheesan X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rescue operation at the landslide site in Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Wayanad District Collector and District Magistrate Meghashree D R speaks to the media on the landslide in Wayanad on July 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A body (unseen) gets retreived as the search and rescue operation continues on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A search and rescue operation underway at the site in Wayanad on Thursday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff