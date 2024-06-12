News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Wayanad or Raebareli?: Rahul says both seats 'will be happy'

Wayanad or Raebareli?: Rahul says both seats 'will be happy'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 12, 2024 13:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who won from Wayand and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections said on Wednesday that he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Malappuram. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Gandhi, however, said that whatever decision he takes, both constituencies will be happy with it.

He thanked the people of Wayanad for electing him for a second term in Lok Sabha and said, "I look forward to seeing you soon."

"I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Raebareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Raebareli will be happy with my decision," the Congress leader said while speaking at a public meeting in Malappuram.

 

It is his first appearance in the state after winning the Wayanad LS seat by a huge margin for the second consecutive time.

Gandhi took a dig at Narendra Modi by saying that he does not receive any directions from God on what has to be done the way the PM does.

Mocking at Modi, the Congress leader said God directs the PM to hand over the country's major airports and power plants to Adani.

"But, I am a human being. My God are the poor people of the country. So, for me it is easy. I just talk to the people and they tell me what to do," Gandhi said.

During his speech, he also said that the fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was for protecting the Constitution of India and in that fight, hatred has been defeated by love and affection, arrogance by humility.

Gandhi also said that PM Modi will now have to change his attitude because the people of India have sent him a clear message.

The Congress leader called the government formed at the Centre as a "crippled one".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Rahul Gandhi choose Wayanad over Rae Bareli?
Will Rahul Gandhi choose Wayanad over Rae Bareli?
Rahul beats Sonia's 2019 victory margin in Raebareli
Rahul beats Sonia's 2019 victory margin in Raebareli
'Rahul Gandhi Is Hero Of Election Battle 2024'
'Rahul Gandhi Is Hero Of Election Battle 2024'
Naidu sworn in as Andhra CM, Pawan Kalyan as minister
Naidu sworn in as Andhra CM, Pawan Kalyan as minister
Zampa joins elite company in T20 World Cup history
Zampa joins elite company in T20 World Cup history
'I Realised The Power Of Cinema'
'I Realised The Power Of Cinema'
Bazaar Tales, Wedding Feast
Bazaar Tales, Wedding Feast
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Wayanad or Rae Bareli: Rahul must decide in 2 weeks

Wayanad or Rae Bareli: Rahul must decide in 2 weeks

'Bhai Behen Ki Jodi Will Create Problems For Modi'

'Bhai Behen Ki Jodi Will Create Problems For Modi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances