News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kerala landslides: Woman offers breast milk to orphans

Kerala landslides: Woman offers breast milk to orphans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 01, 2024 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amidst the harrowing reports of death and destruction from the landslides-hit Wayanad district, a heartwarming story emerges from Idukki, where a mother of two selflessly offers her breast milk to infants who have lost their mothers in the disaster that has claimed 173 lives.

IMAGE: Army soldiers help trapped people at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills in Kerala's Wayanad district. Photograph: ANI Photo

The woman, her husband and two children, aged 4 years and four months, have already left for Wayand from their home in Idukki in central Kerala.

Speaking to media, the woman said, "I am a mother of two small children. I know how it must be for children without their mothers. That is what prompted me to take this decision."

 

She said that when she discussed it with her husband, he was very supportive of it.

Her husband said that when they heard news about children who have lost one or both of their parents, they wanted to help out.

"Therefore, we took this decision," he said.

The landslides occurred around 2 am and 4.10 am on Tuesday, catching people off-guard while they were sleeping, leading to a high number of casualties.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, leaving behind a trail of death, destruction and despair.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Nature Wreaked Havoc In Wayanad
How Nature Wreaked Havoc In Wayanad
See: Army Rescue Operation In Wayanad
See: Army Rescue Operation In Wayanad
Wayanad rescuers fight crippling odds to save 1,500
Wayanad rescuers fight crippling odds to save 1,500
Dr Mohan's Desi-Chinese Chilly Paneer
Dr Mohan's Desi-Chinese Chilly Paneer
Kriti's Greek Holiday
Kriti's Greek Holiday
40 missing in HP cloudburst; 7 dead in U'khand
40 missing in HP cloudburst; 7 dead in U'khand
Army Created Bridge Overnight In Wayanad
Army Created Bridge Overnight In Wayanad

More like this

He Warned About The Kerala Disaster

He Warned About The Kerala Disaster

'Such A Tragedy Has Never Happened'

'Such A Tragedy Has Never Happened'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances