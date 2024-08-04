Wayanad landslide toll rises to 308, search operation enters Day 6

The search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad have entered its sixth day on Sunday, as several people are still feared trapped in the debris after a series of landslides that occurred in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad.

IMAGE: Rescue workers moving to landlide-hit areas at Chooramala in Wayanad, Kerala, August 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Providing details about the rescue operation, Wayanad district collector Meghashree told ANI, that the rescue operation is in full swing, and over 1300 forces have been deployed for Sunday's operation.

"Rescue operation is going on in full swing. Today, 1,300+ forces are deployed...volunteers are also there...yesterday (Saturday) volunteers who went for the rescue operation got stranded there, today (Sunday) we are taking precautions so that it doesn't happen," the Wayanad collector said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister's Office has informed that night patrolling of the police has been instituted in Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas where landslides occurred.

Action will be taken against those trespassing in the houses or areas of the victims at night, the statement from CM's office said.

No one should enter the houses or areas of these places at night without the permission of the police for the purpose of rescue operations, it added.

On Saturday, the Indian Air Force airlifted one ZAWER and four REECO radars from Siachen and Delhi to fasten the search operations in the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad.

On the same day, the Coast Guard, Army, and Indian Air Force successfully rescued three personnel stranded at Soochipara Waterfalls, located in the landslide-hit Wayanad district of Kerala.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for contributing Rs 5 crore towards the relief efforts in landslide-hit Wayanad, which claimed more than 300 lives in the state.

The death toll in the massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad stands at 308 as of Friday, Kerala health minister Veena George said.

As per the latest update, 215 bodies and 143 body parts were recovered, including 98 males, 87 females, and 30 children.

The post-mortem procedures were completed on 212 bodies and 140 body parts, and 148 bodies have been identified by relatives so far.