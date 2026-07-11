Wayanad landslide: NDRF, fire teams intensify river search for missing man

Kerala minister T Siddique said a dedicated team has been deployed to conduct a detailed examination of the river stretch, where visibility has improved significantly after excavation work in the upper reaches was halted.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operations that entered fifth day resume at the site in Wayanad, Kerala, July 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire and Rescue teams on Saturday intensified search operations along the Meenachipuzha river to trace the lone missing person, Vikram Rana, as rescue efforts entered the fifth day following the Wayanad landslide.

Key Points The intensified operation comes a day after the minister announced that rescue teams would focus on Zone 2 of the landslide site, where authorities believe a detailed excavation could help locate Vikram Rana, the project manager who remains missing.

Following consultations with the NDRF chief and the District Collector, officials decided to prioritise complete excavation of Zone 2 and remove the accumulated soil based on video analysis that offered fresh hope in the search.

According to Siddique, additional tipper lorries and other equipment sought by the rescue teams were arranged, and officials held multiple review meetings to ensure no operational requirements remained unmet.

Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Kerala minister T Siddique said a dedicated team has been deployed to conduct a detailed examination of the river stretch, where visibility has improved significantly after excavation work in the upper reaches was halted.

"A team of NDRF, along with Fire and Rescue, has been constituted to examine in detail the river stretch area because yesterday and the day before, a thorough search was held when the work was going on here in the upper part of the Meenakshi River. Due to that, the water was muddy and it was not visible on the ground. Now, there is no work going on in the upper level and the water is very clear and visible. A thorough search and examination are going on. Mud and soil dumped here are going to be removed totally," Siddique said.

The intensified operation comes a day after the minister announced that rescue teams would focus on Zone 2 of the landslide site, where authorities believe a detailed excavation could help locate Vikram Rana, the project manager who remains missing.

On Friday, Siddique had said extensive inspections were carried out in Zones 1, 2 and 3 with the participation of the NDRF, Fire and Rescue Services and members of Turkey Life Rescue.

Following consultations with the NDRF chief and the District Collector, officials decided to prioritise complete excavation of Zone 2 and remove the accumulated soil based on video analysis that offered fresh hope in the search.

The minister had also stated that the NDRF, which is leading the operation, expressed satisfaction with the logistical support provided by the state government.

According to Siddique, additional tipper lorries and other equipment sought by the rescue teams were arranged, and officials held multiple review meetings to ensure no operational requirements remained unmet.

Rescue personnel have continued to deploy heavy machinery to clear debris while simultaneously searching the river downstream for any signs of the missing project manager.

The landslide struck on July 7 near the tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat, burying a large portion of the worksite under an estimated 7 to 10 feet of debris.

Seven bodies have been recovered so far. On Friday, rescue teams recovered the body of Rajesh, a native of East Midnapore in West Bengal, from the Meenachipuzha river downstream. The body was identified by his family members before being shifted for postmortem and embalming ahead of its transportation to his hometown.

Authorities said search operations will continue until Vikram Rana is traced, with teams carrying out systematic excavation and river searches under the supervision of the NDRF and district administration.