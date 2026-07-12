Wayanad landslide: Missing construction manager's body recovered, toll rises to 8

The search for missing persons following the devastating Wayanad landslide has concluded with the recovery and identification of construction manager Vikram Rana's body, bringing the total death toll to eight.

IMAGE: Earth movers deploys at the site where a landslide occurred on July 7, in Wayanad on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The body of Vikram Rana, a construction manager, was recovered, concluding the search for missing persons after the Wayanad landslide.

The landslide occurred on July 7 at the Anakkampoyil-Meppadi twin-tube tunnel project site in Kalladi, Wayanad.

The recovery of Rana's body brings the total death toll from the tragedy to eight.

A massive multi-agency search operation was conducted over five days to locate the missing construction manager.

Authorities are now planning to clear the affected road and remove accumulated earth from the landslide site.

One more body was recovered during a massive search operation on Sunday following the July 7 landslide at the tunnel project site in Kalladi, Wayanad, and was later confirmed to be that of the construction manager who had gone missing in the tragedy, officials said.

The deceased Vikram Rana (58), a construction manager from Thakoli-Girthan village in the Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, was associated with the tunnel project.

The body was found around 350 metres downstream from the Meenakshi bridge, where iron debris had accumulated following the landslide, during a search operation along the river around 11.30 am, officials said.

With the recovery of the body, the death toll in the landslide has risen to eight.

Rana was the last person reported missing after the tragedy.

Identification And Postmortem

"The body was identified by Rana's relatives and shifted to the Vythiri Taluk Hospital for postmortem examination. It will later be taken to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for embalming before being transported to his native place," the district administration said in a statement.

The landslide occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkampoyil-Meppadi twin-tube tunnel project, which is intended to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Extensive Search Operation

After search operations over the past five days failed to trace Rana, authorities launched a massive operation on Sunday involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Special Operations Group (SOG), Fire and Rescue Services, the Rapid Response Team, Forest Department personnel and youth volunteer organisations.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique said the entire stretch from the landslide site to the downstream reaches of the Meenakshi River had been divided into sectors, with separate teams assigned to search each area. Both riverbanks were being covered.

Siddique said teams also conducted searches in the upper reaches based on assessments of available video footage, including CCTV recordings, and inputs from workers at the site.

He said the NDRF and the police had analysed the footage and identified specific locations for focused searches.

On the arrival of an expert team to study the disaster and remove the accumulated earth that caused the landslide, Siddique said it was likely to reach the site soon.

In view of the search operations, traffic restrictions are in place from 8 am to noon on the Meppadi-Chooralmala road.

Meanwhile, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar reached the landslide place and reviewed the search operation and ongoing police investigation into the incident.

He also held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Siddique.

Police said that after holding discussions with all authorities, a decision on concluding the search operation will be taken.

Also, the removal of earth and works to clear the road, which were affected by the landslide, will commence soon, officials added.