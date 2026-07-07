Wayanad landslide: Contractor blames heavy rain for tragedy

Discover how Dilip Buildcon Ltd, the contractor for the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi road tunnel project, is responding to the tragic Wayanad landslide, attributing the disaster to unprecedented heavy rainfall amidst ministerial allegations of negligence.

IMAGE: Rescuers carry the body of a victim following a landslide near the Meenakshi Bridge close to a tunnel project site in Wayanad district, in the southern state of Kerala, India, July 7, 2026. Photograph: CK Thanseer/Reuters

Key Points Dilip Buildcon Ltd attributes the Wayanad landslide to exceptionally heavy monsoon rainfall, citing 265 mm in 24 hours.

The company asserts strict compliance with all engineering, safety, and environmental protocols for the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel project.

Regulatory oversight includes supervision by a Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee, ensuring proper handling of excavated material.

Kerala Ministers have labelled the landslide a "man-made disaster," alleging the company failed to remove excavated earth.

Dilip Buildcon has not directly addressed the ministers' allegations but is cooperating with rescue efforts and investigations.

The contractor executing the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi road tunnel project in Wayanad, where a landslide claimed several lives on Tuesday, attributed the disaster to exceptionally heavy rainfall during the active monsoon and said the work was being carried out in strict compliance with all prescribed protocols.

In a statement, Dilip Buildcon Ltd expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said its immediate priority was to support rescue and relief operations while extending full cooperation to the district administration and emergency response agencies to account for all personnel at the project site.

Understanding The Rainfall Impact

According to the company, the incident occurred during an active monsoon spell amid exceptionally heavy rainfall in Wayanad.

"The India Meteorological Department had issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Kerala, while preliminary data from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority indicates that Wayanad received approximately 265 mm of rainfall in the preceding 24 hours-among the highest recorded in the district this monsoon season," the statement said.

The company said that it is 9-10 times the rainfall of an average July rainy day and also well over one-third of Kerala's average July rainfall.

Project Compliance And Oversight

The company said the project was being executed in strict compliance with all applicable engineering, safety and environmental approvals and protocols.

Given its location in an ecologically sensitive region, the project is subject to multiple regulatory oversight and monitoring mechanisms, including supervision by the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee, and all excavated material is handled in accordance with the approved methodology, it said,

"With such additional and strict compliance procedures, the room for technical error remains very limited. We remain fully committed to cooperating with the investigation and will continue to share verified information as it becomes available. Our focus remains on supporting the rescue efforts and standing with the affected families during this difficult time," it said.

Ministerial Allegations And Company Response

Earlier in the day, Kerala Ministers termed the landslide a "man-made disaster", alleging that the construction company had failed to remove the excavated earth despite directions from the district administration.

The company's statement did not specifically respond to the ministers' allegation.