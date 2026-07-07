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Wayanad Landslide Caught On CCTV

By REDIFF NEWS July 07, 2026 18:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Dramatic CCTV visuals of the Wayanad landslide. The images trace the terrifying moments as a tanker truck was swept away before debris clearance began.

 

Landslide sweeps tanker

IMAGE: CCTV footage captures the moment a landslide swept a tanker truck across the road in Wayanad on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

 

Key Points

  • CCTV footage documents the sudden landslide that pushed a tanker truck across the roadway within seconds amid heavy rainfall.
  • People near the affected stretch narrowly escaped as the landslide swept debris and the heavy vehicle across the road.
  • Authorities later launched debris removal operations at the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site to restore access and assess damage.

Landslide Strikes Without Warning

Tanker swept away

IMAGE: CCTV visuals show a tanker truck being swept across the road as nearby people narrowly escape the landslide in Wayanad. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

 

People escape impact

IMAGE: The moving tanker and rushing debris highlight the intensity of the landslide captured on CCTV. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

 

Tanker Dragged Across Road

CCTV captures slide

IMAGE: Another CCTV frame shows the tanker being carried across the road by the landslide in Wayanad. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

 

Debris rushes downhill

IMAGE: The landslide sends debris rushing across the roadway as the tanker is pushed sideways. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

 

Moments Of Narrow Escape

Aftermath unfolds

IMAGE: CCTV footage records the continuing movement of debris following the landslide. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

 

Road buried

IMAGE: The affected stretch remains covered with debris after the landslide swept through the area. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

 

Clearing The Disaster Site

Debris clearance

IMAGE: Debris clearance begins at the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site following the landslide. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Restoration work

IMAGE: Machinery removes debris from the landslide-hit construction site amid continuing recovery efforts. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Heavy equipment deployed

IMAGE: Restoration work continues as authorities clear debris from the affected construction site in Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Recovery Efforts Continue

Landslide aftermath

IMAGE: A view of the landslide-affected area at the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site following heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

CCTVWayanad Landslide CaughtWayanad-Kalladi

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