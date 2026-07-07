Wayanad Landslide Caught On CCTV

Dramatic CCTV visuals of the Wayanad landslide. The images trace the terrifying moments as a tanker truck was swept away before debris clearance began.
IMAGE: CCTV footage captures the moment a landslide swept a tanker truck across the road in Wayanad on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab
Key Points
- CCTV footage documents the sudden landslide that pushed a tanker truck across the roadway within seconds amid heavy rainfall.
- People near the affected stretch narrowly escaped as the landslide swept debris and the heavy vehicle across the road.
- Authorities later launched debris removal operations at the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site to restore access and assess damage.
Landslide Strikes Without Warning
IMAGE: CCTV visuals show a tanker truck being swept across the road as nearby people narrowly escape the landslide in Wayanad. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: The moving tanker and rushing debris highlight the intensity of the landslide captured on CCTV. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab
Tanker Dragged Across Road
IMAGE: Another CCTV frame shows the tanker being carried across the road by the landslide in Wayanad. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: The landslide sends debris rushing across the roadway as the tanker is pushed sideways. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab
Moments Of Narrow Escape
IMAGE: CCTV footage records the continuing movement of debris following the landslide. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: The affected stretch remains covered with debris after the landslide swept through the area. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab
Clearing The Disaster Site
IMAGE: Debris clearance begins at the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site following the landslide. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: Machinery removes debris from the landslide-hit construction site amid continuing recovery efforts. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: Restoration work continues as authorities clear debris from the affected construction site in Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
Recovery Efforts Continue
IMAGE: A view of the landslide-affected area at the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site following heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff