Wayanad Landslide Caught On CCTV

Dramatic CCTV visuals of the Wayanad landslide. The images trace the terrifying moments as a tanker truck was swept away before debris clearance began.

IMAGE: CCTV footage captures the moment a landslide swept a tanker truck across the road in Wayanad on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

Key Points CCTV footage documents the sudden landslide that pushed a tanker truck across the roadway within seconds amid heavy rainfall.

People near the affected stretch narrowly escaped as the landslide swept debris and the heavy vehicle across the road.

Authorities later launched debris removal operations at the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site to restore access and assess damage.

Landslide Strikes Without Warning

IMAGE: CCTV visuals show a tanker truck being swept across the road as nearby people narrowly escape the landslide in Wayanad. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: The moving tanker and rushing debris highlight the intensity of the landslide captured on CCTV. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

Tanker Dragged Across Road

IMAGE: Another CCTV frame shows the tanker being carried across the road by the landslide in Wayanad. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: The landslide sends debris rushing across the roadway as the tanker is pushed sideways. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

Moments Of Narrow Escape

IMAGE: CCTV footage records the continuing movement of debris following the landslide. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: The affected stretch remains covered with debris after the landslide swept through the area. Photograph: Keralam govt's KANIV 108 Ambulance Service/ANI Video Grab

Clearing The Disaster Site

IMAGE: Debris clearance begins at the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site following the landslide. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Machinery removes debris from the landslide-hit construction site amid continuing recovery efforts. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Restoration work continues as authorities clear debris from the affected construction site in Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Recovery Efforts Continue

IMAGE: A view of the landslide-affected area at the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site following heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff