Water leakage in Taj Mahal's main dome after heavy rain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2024 21:00 IST
The main dome of the Taj Mahal in Agra witnessed water seepage due to incessant rains for the past three days but there is no damage to the arched roof, a senior Archaeological Survey of India official said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Taj Mahal is the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Photograph: ANI Photo

Superintending chief of the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) Agra circle Rajkumar Patel said a drone camera was used to check the main dome.

A purported video of a submerged garden on the premises of the ivory-white marble mausoleum was doing the rounds on social media since Thursday after heavy rains.

 

The UNESCO World Heritage Site apart, the entire city has grappled with waterlogging. Main roads were flooded and rainwater entered homes in many areas.

On water seepage in the Taj dome, Patel told PTI, "Yes, we have witnessed the leakage in the main dome. After that when we checked, it was due to seepage and there was no damage to the main dome. We have checked the main dome through a drone camera."

A local resident, who is working as a government-approved tour guide, said the Taj Mahal is the pride of Agra and the entire nation.

"The Taj provides employment to hundreds of locals and those who are working in the tourism industry. Proper care should be taken of the monument as it is a big hope for tourism industry people," said guide Monika Sharma.

One of the national highways in the past few days was choked with rain water and posh localities of the city also witnessed water logging. The Agra administration has ordered the closure of all schools due to rain.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Wrong history' of Taj Mahal: HC asks ASI to...
Taj Mahal was Shiva temple, Tejo Mahal, says BJP MP
HC dismisses Taj Mahal plea, pulls up petitioner
F1: Leclerc wins Baku pole for fourth year in a row
ISL: Farukh's brace rallies Chennaiyin to victory
'Unfortunate' to refer to Gyanvapi as mosque: UP CM
Vinesh didn't want to challenge CAS verdict: Salve
The Taj Mahal vanishes!

SC junks plea saying Shah Jahan didn't build Taj Mahal

