Trainee cops go on a rampage in Patna, attack officers

November 02, 2018 13:32 IST

Protesting cops attacked senior police officials of half a dozen police stations, alleging that a woman constable died as she was denied leave for medical treatment.

M I Khan reports from Patna.

Nearly 400 police constables, including 200 women cops, damaged police vehicles, attacked several senior officers and ransacked the office in police lines premises in Patna on Friday. They were protesting against the death of a woman police constable after she was allegedly denied leave for medical treatment.

Protesting police officials, mostly trainee police constables, including women, took to the streets to protest against the alleged apathy of top police officers.

Some protesting police officials attacked a temple near the gate of the police lines, triggering violent clash between cops and local residents who were angry at the attack on the temple.

Tension gripped the police lines premises in the heart of Patna with protesting police officials attacked the city superintendent of police, rural superintendent of police, sergeant major and officer in charge of half a dozen police stations.

According to protesting cops, a woman police constable died in a local hospital because she was denied leave.

"She had repeatedly requested for leave but was denied despite being suffering from serious illness," they said.

Protesting officials said they are exploited in the name of duty for hours without even basic facilities given to them.

"We work without food, water and toilet facility. And it is impossible to get a leave," they said.

"Three police officers were beaten up by the protesting police constables and sustained head injuries," a police official said.

"Angry protesters attacked and chased away several officers who tried to pacify them and control the situation. They pelted stones at them and even thrashed some of them," a district police official said.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj and other top police officers were not in the police lines premises during the attack.