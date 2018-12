December 11, 2018 10:48 IST

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to witness a united opposition piling up pressure on the government on a plethora of issues like the exit of the Reserve Bank of India Governor, rumblings in the Central Bureau of Investigation and Rafale deal, while parties like Shiv Sena are set to make a renewed pitch for Ram temple in Ayodhya.

WATCH ALL THE ACTION HERE.