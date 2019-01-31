rediff.com

WATCH LIVE! President addresses Parliament ahead of Budget session

WATCH LIVE! President addresses Parliament ahead of Budget session

January 31, 2019 10:59 IST

Parliament will meet from Thursday till February 13 for the Budget session with interim budget to be presented on February 1.

The session, which ends on February 13 will begin with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. It will be the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha as the elections are likely to be held in April-May.

 

On the eve of Budget session, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said all parties have assured their cooperation in smooth functioning of the house and urged the members to raise issues of national importance.

WATCH ALL THE ACTION HERE.

 

 
Rajya Sabha TV
Lok Sabha TV

 

 

