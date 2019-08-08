Watch live: PM Modi addresses the nation

August 08, 2019 19:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in an apparent outreach to people of Kashmir after the recent measures taken by his government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi's address comes two days after the Parliament passed a resolution repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a Bill reorganising the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The adoption of the resolution on Article 370 has also nullified Article 35A which defined permanent residents of the state.

The PM is expected to touch upon the issues related to Jammu and Kashmir in his address.

