Watch live: PM at Howdy Modi event in Houston

September 22, 2019 19:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address a crowd of over 50,000 Indian-Americans on September 22 at the NRG Stadium, at an event hosted by Texas India Forum.

The event will also be attended by US president Donald Trump, making it the first time ever that the two heads of the states would meet in the US outside of Washington DC or New York, where the United Nations is headquartered.

Besides Trump, US House majority leader, Steny Hoyer is scheduled to deliver a speech at Howdy, Modi!.

Indian origin congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Senator Ted Cruz, US representatives Al Green and Sheila Jackson along with Texas governor Greg Abbott will also attend the mega event.

