News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Watch live: PM at Howdy Modi event in Houston

Watch live: PM at Howdy Modi event in Houston

September 22, 2019 19:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address a crowd of over 50,000 Indian-Americans on September 22 at the NRG Stadium, at an event hosted by Texas India Forum.

 

The event will also be attended by US president Donald Trump, making it the first time ever that the two heads of the states would meet in the US outside of Washington DC or New York, where the United Nations is headquartered.

Besides Trump, US House majority leader, Steny Hoyer is scheduled to deliver a speech at Howdy, Modi!.

Indian origin congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Senator Ted Cruz, US representatives Al Green and Sheila Jackson along with Texas governor Greg Abbott will also attend the mega event.

Watch the mega event HERE

The Rediff News Bureau / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article

More like this

'Historic moment for Indian Americans'

'Historic moment for Indian Americans'

'Howdy Modi has larger, global context'

'Howdy Modi has larger, global context'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use