News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Watch Live! MPs bid farewell to President Kovind

Watch Live! MPs bid farewell to President Kovind

By The Rediff News Bureau
July 23, 2022 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Parliamentarians bid a fond farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, a day before his tenure as the constitutional head ends.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament attend the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

On Thursday, Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India.

President-elect Murmu, the first tribal leader to be elected to the top constitutional post, will assume office on Monday.

Watch all the action here, LIVE.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
The Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Droupadi Murmu's journey from Councillor to President
Droupadi Murmu's journey from Councillor to President
Droupadi Murmu: In Modi's Own Image
Droupadi Murmu: In Modi's Own Image
Why India Needs A President Like A P J Abdul Kalam
Why India Needs A President Like A P J Abdul Kalam
Irani's daughter running 'illegal' bar in Goa: Cong
Irani's daughter running 'illegal' bar in Goa: Cong
UP Police makes 5th arrest in Lulu Mall namaz case
UP Police makes 5th arrest in Lulu Mall namaz case
Yasin Malik goes on hunger strike in Tihar jail
Yasin Malik goes on hunger strike in Tihar jail
CWG: Neeraj-led athletics team primed for best show
CWG: Neeraj-led athletics team primed for best show
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Modi, Nadda visit Murmu's home to greet her on win

Modi, Nadda visit Murmu's home to greet her on win

EC issues certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu

EC issues certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances