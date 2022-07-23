Watch Live! MPs bid farewell to President Kovind

Parliamentarians bid a fond farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, a day before his tenure as the constitutional head ends.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament attend the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

On Thursday, Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India.

President-elect Murmu, the first tribal leader to be elected to the top constitutional post, will assume office on Monday.

