WATCH LIVE: Modi's Mantris being sworn in

May 30, 2019 18:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be administered oath of office for his second term along with his new council of ministers on Thursday.

Modi is the first Bharatiya Janata Party leader who has been elected for the second time after completion of his five-year tenure, a feat so far achieved only by two Congress leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

From political leaders to sportspersons and film stars, a record number of 6,000 guests are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi.

Heads of state of 14 nations, ambassadors of various nations, public intellectuals, political activists, film stars and celebrities will attend the ceremony.

Leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

Watch the ceremony HERE