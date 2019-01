January 03, 2019 11:02 IST

Will Parliament function today ?

The Lok Sabha will reconvene on Thursday for another day of heated proceedings, while the Rajya Sabha will take up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill '18, popularly known as Triple Talaq Bill, on Thursday for consideration and passing. The Bill criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq with a provision of 3 years' imprisonment to the husband.

