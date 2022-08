Parliament proceedings on Monday are set to be stormy in the light of Opposition protests over several issues.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss unemployment.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss giving equal facilities and martyr status to jawans in paramilitary forces.

Watch all the action here, LIVE!