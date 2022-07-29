News
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament

July 29, 2022 11:18 IST
Uproar in Parliament continues over various issues.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after proceedings begin on Friday.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs continued their 50-hour day-night sit-in protest on Friday morning in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises to mark their strong protest against their suspension and the central government which they claimed was not ready to hold discussion over key issues like price rise and increased GST rates.

 

Watch all the action here, LIVE!

